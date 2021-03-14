British Airways Announces Clear Plan To Resume Travel To The UK





British Airways urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to put in place a solid plan for the resumption of international flights, including schedules and conditions available to airlines ahead of the summer season.

IAG SA’s flagship airline is experiencing great demand for travel and a real desire to allow British travel,” said Sean Doyle, Chief Executive Officer of BA. However, we believe that prompt action and global cooperation are needed. “

The UK declared a ban on most international travel in December in response to the rapidly spreading coronavirus. Since then, the country has been vaccinating at the fastest rate in the world.

With the infection rate falling, Johnson said he could resume travel abroad from May 17th sooner or later in February. That raised expectations, and Doyles’ remarks are aimed at gaining more certainty from the government on April 12, when the Task Force report on the plan closes. The CEO wants enough clarity to rebuild BAs flight schedules that have been marred by the pandemic for nearly a year.

We have a plan that runs over months, not weeks. We know people want to travel and countries want to accept travelers, and we believe that vaccinations and techniques can make this possible through testing. It’s frictionless and that’s how the industry can step back. “

summer season

Summer is very important for airlines across Europe, and generally increases revenue from those who use the holiday season. The UK is the second largest tourist destination after Germany, and European Union countries such as Greece and Spain are planning to welcome British visitors. Meanwhile, EU officials in Brussels are competing to create a unified policy.

The airline hopes to get the passengers back on the plane as soon as possible after the virus outbreak brings winter back to life, engulfed in a new wave of loans, aircraft sales and state aid.

Doyle is requesting a task force to allow the use of a digital health passport to verify vaccination or negative test results. It has partnered with several apps, including VeriFly and International Air Transport Associations Travel Pass, and plans its own solution in the next few days, Doyle said.

Longer flight

London-based BAs lifeblood is a long-haul flight, but short- and medium-haul flights start earlier and will become more important this year. Bloomberg reported on Friday that the airline could use the twin aisle plane for short trips to Greece or Spain.

Greece plans to allow all vaccinated travelers, those who test negative for the virus, and those with antibodies to enter Spain from May 14th. Cyprus has said it will be letting the British with two Covid-19 jabs in early May.

BA will serve new destinations on both long and short haul routes this summer, Doyle said. He said there was an opportunity to add routes to Europe and Asia without being elaborate.

Subscribe to the Mint Newsletter

* Please enter a valid email

* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos