Xiaomi’s national security ban suspended by US judge





A Xiaomi screen at the Mobile World Congress in 2019.

Paco Freire / Getty Images

Xiaomi was granted a reprieve on Friday when a US federal judge temporarily blocked an investment ban in the company put in place by the Department of Defense over alleged links between the China-based phone maker and the military. this country.

“US national security priorities are undoubtedly compelling government interests,” wrote US District Judge Rudolph Contreras in a memorandum accompanying his order to suspend the ban. “However, the court is somewhat skeptical that important national security interests are really involved here.”

In January, during the last days of the Trump administration, the Defense Ministry officially added Xiaomi to its list of “Communist Chinese military companies,” meaning the phone maker was not entitled to receive investments from US citizens or organizations that existing investors should strip. Xiaomi then took legal action, demanding that he be removed from the list.

Xiaomi “reiterates that it provides products and services for civil and commercial use [and] confirms that it is not owned, controlled or affiliated with the Chinese military and that it is not a “Chinese Communist Military Company”, “a company spokesperson said at the time of listing on the list.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Saturday on Contreras’ decision. But a spokesperson told Reuters that “Xiaomi plans to continue asking the court to declare the designation illegal and to remove the designation permanently.” The Defense Department could not be reached for comment on Saturday.

Xiaomi, one of the world’s largest phone makers, said Defense Ministry ban would cause “immediate” and “irreparable” harm by cutting off access to U.S. financial markets and limiting its capacity business expansion. The company rubs shoulders with Apple, Huawei and Samsung when it comes to smartphone market share, according to researcher IDC.

Huawei has also been a concern of the US government over national security, landing on the Department of Commerce’s “Entity List”, which prohibits US companies from doing business with it. Huawei’s equipment is used in telecommunications infrastructure, and alleged ties to the Chinese Communist government have raised concerns about intelligence gathering. The company says these concerns are unfounded.

