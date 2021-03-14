The UK’s Covid-19 vaccine program is the envy of the world’s Alister Jack





The UK’s coronavirus vaccine program is truly a remarkable achievement, and Scottish Secretary Alicetor Jack will argue that after the war, it will work to protect the public from a virus that dwarfs everything.

In a speech at the Scottish Conservative Party meeting, the UK government minister will welcome the UK’s vaccination program as the envy of the world.

He will tell at the conference that Scotland is playing that role as millions of doses of the Valnevas vaccine flow out of the production line at Livingston’s high-tech factory ready for approval.

As the United States continues to immunize adults against Covid-19, Jack will tell at the meeting that the work is going on at the rate he hopes all adults in the United States will receive at least initial vaccinations by the end of July.

And he will argue that our magnificent troops leading these endeavors, working alongside the dedicated staff of NHS, who have put in tremendous effort amid the epidemic, are appropriate.

Read more internal market bills

Jack will commend the military’s role in the immunization program. Our soldiers played a pivotal role in planning and planning to get the vaccine where it was needed, and literally took care of life in a hurry. Vaccine savings.

With thousands of key workers and volunteers, they are truly the best in the UK.

As the British government has been focused on saving lives and livelihoods, Jack will argue that now is the time to focus more on recovery from the pandemic.

To help with this, he will tell Tory supporters: The latest budget backs Scotland for an additional 1.2 billion, or 1.2 billion, certainty, the UK Treasury’s fiscal firepower of 1.2 billion protests, and the government’s defense of the copper floor. Union.

However, he would argue that Scottish Treasury Secretary Kate Forbes described the cash coming into Holyrood from the British Treasury as money and idiots.

He would say about this: Miss Forbes speaks multilingual, but only SNP-speak translates a billion into something other than serious money.

It’s cold because of the monumental task of recovering from an epidemic that is still in progress. Serious politicians can take a moment to contemplate the reckless stupidity of another referendum.

The Scottish Conservative would use his speech to accuse the SNP, which had held power in Scotland for 14 years, acting quickly and loosely according to the rules, telling fairy tales, threatening the foundations of succession settlement.

Jack would say: We have seen the arrogant Scottish government, distracted by internal controversies, fool the public.

He will oppose the SNP plan to host a second Scottish independence referendum if the Nicolas Sturgeon party gets a majority in the Mays Holyrood election.

The Tory would argue: With the monumental mission of recovering from the epidemic still ahead, serious politicians can take a moment to contemplate the reckless stupidity of another referendum.

Contrasting this approach with that of the Conservatives, he said: Across the UK, there is a series of actions being pursued to increase opportunities.

Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will also speak at the Sunday meeting.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak / PA Wire

Prior to the Prime Minister’s speech, Scottish Constitutional Secretary Mike Russell urged him to clarify his position on the upcoming Scottish Independence Referendum.

Russell said: No one is proposing an independent referendum right now, but democracy must win if the people support a post-epidemic referendum in the upcoming elections.

So today I challenge Boris Johnson to clarify his position. Does he accept his position that Scotland has a democratic right to choose independence in a post-epidemic referendum, and that citizens should not be allowed to choose their future under any circumstances?

He added: If Scottish voters support plans for the SNP to hold a referendum after the pandemic in May, he has no right to stop it.

