US protesters demand justice a year after the murder of Breonna Taylor | Black Lives Matter news





Hundreds of protesters gathered in the US city of Louisville, demanding justice on the anniversary of the death of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old black woman who was shot dead by police in a botched raid from his apartment.

Taylors’ mother, Tamika Palmer, led the crowd to march on Saturday behind a large purple banner with an illustration of the young woman’s face, chanting No Justice, No Peace.

We have two different Americas. We have one for black Americans and one for white Americans, Benjamin Crump, an attorney representing the Taylors family, told protesters.

We must achieve justice for all of our people in America.

Taylors’ death, along with the police assassination of George Floyd in Minnesota, sparked huge protests against police abuse and racism across the United States last year. But 12 months after the murder, only one of the three police officers involved in the raid has been charged, and only for endangering the Taylors’ neighbors by shooting savagely in an adjacent apartment.

US President Joe Biden on Saturday declared his support for police reforms

The death of Breonna Taylors was a tragedy, a blow to his family, his community and America, he said in a tweet. As we continue to mourn her, we must move forward to enact meaningful policing reform in Congress. I remain committed to signing a historic reform bill.

The Louisville rally came a day after the Taylors’ boyfriend Kenneth Walker filed a federal lawsuit against the city’s Metro Police Department, alleging that his constitutional rights were violated in the raid on the city. last year, media reported.

Last year, Walker filed a lawsuit against the city and the police, claiming he was the victim of assault, bodily harm, false arrest and malicious prosecution.

The Taylors front door was violated by Louisville officers as part of a drug raid in the early morning hours of March 13, 2020. Walker fired his gun once, later claiming he feared that an intruder does not enter the apartment. One officer was shot, and he and two other officers fired 32 shots into the apartment, hitting Taylor five times.

Taylors ‘death first flew under the media radar, as the COVID-19 crisis ended the company, but Floyds’ death in Minnesota and the publication of Walker’s frightening 911 call to the end of May sparked interest in the case.

Police had an arrest warrant but said they knocked and announced his presence before entering the Taylors’ apartment, a claim disputed by some witnesses. No drugs were found in the Taylors’ apartment.

A Kentucky judge last week signed an order permanently terminating a criminal case against Walker for shooting the officer.

Walker spoke about the closing of the case against him at the rally on Saturday.

I have to say it’s a good start, but that’s not where we end, said Walker. We must continue.

An ongoing federal investigation could be large-scale and is seen by many as the last chance for justice for Taylors’ death. In a statement on Saturday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said it had made significant progress in the investigation despite the COVID-19 pandemic presenting several unexpected obstacles. The Bureau remained firm in its commitment to bring this investigation to its appropriate conclusion, the statement said.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fisher said his city had made important policy and priority reforms, but there was still a lot of work to do.

Taylors’ death still resonates in our city and around the world, underscoring the need for systems reform and more urgent action to advance racial justice and equity, he said on Twitter.

Protests were also held in other American cities to mark the death of the Taylors, including Atlanta and New York.

Isaac Bryan, executive director of the UCLA Black Policy Project, told Al Jazeera that not indicting the police officers involved in Taylors’ death shows how our justice system treats accountability differently for different communities.

You can lose your life at home in your bed and still have your partner charged earlier than the law enforcement officers who mistakenly shot in your room, he told Al Jazeera. of Los Angeles, California. And we have to think very critically about this.

Wide-ranging action was needed, he said. In addition to passing the Police Reform Bill through the US Congress, we need to elect, we need to support and defend progressive prosecutors, and we need to elect progressives by ballot, he said. We need people who will fight for justice, who have a history of fighting for justice. We must be bold in the leadership we choose to represent us.

