The UK opens a new window for students to receive funding for international work and study.





London: Indian students enrolled full-time or part-time at UK universities now have access to funded study and job placements in all countries around the world during or after their course, thanks to the launch of the new post-Brexit global program. The Turing plan, named after Alan Turing, famous for cracking the mystery code during World War II, was launched on Friday by the British government to replace the Erasmus+ plan, which Britain no longer includes due to Brexit. Academic or trainee placement is possible in any country in the world from 4 weeks to 1 year during the student course, and you will receive subsidies for travel and living expenses from the UK government. You can also get funded job placements for up to a year after graduation. Unlike the EU-centered Erasmus+ Islands, all countries around the world, including India, can partner with UK universities, schools and universities under the Turing Islands launched to enhance the UK’s global UK image. University Secretary Michelle Donnellan said it is open to international students, including Indian students studying in the UK. 35,000 batches have been prepared for planning. The first funding placement will start in September. The scheme received $110 million in UK government funding in its first academic year. Regardless of school, college or university, this scheme offers a variety of opportunities by providing funding to qualified providers in the UK. Vocational placements can be in private companies, public institutions, research institutions, foundations, educational centers or NGOs in any country, and research placements will be in foreign universities and universities. UK schools can also partner with schools in India to allow school student exchange for 3 to 6 months. The purpose of this system is to help young people acquire international experience and language skills, increase employment opportunities, and develop new skills and understandings of other cultures. Indian students and students can come to the UK for study placement if Indian educational institutions work with UK educational institutions. Indian students will not pay any additional tuition fees coming to the UK except for the fees they are already paying to state institutions in India, Donelan said. This will be an exchange because UK universities broker relationships with overseas universities, and each university waives fees. Many Indian universities already have ties with British universities, she said.





