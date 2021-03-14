Meghan’s interview sparked race calculations in British media. What changes are there?





Many close observers suspect that the dramatic fallout will bring significant change to an industry where some publications are often accused of causing prejudice against minorities and immigrants. Even reputable stores do not perform well on diversity.

Rasmus Nielsen, director of the Reuters Institute of Journalism, said recognizing that racism exists is “a necessary but not sufficient condition to address it.” “Words don’t always lead to action,” he added. “The British news media will be judged for doing more than they say they will do.”

In an interview with Oprah, Harry said racism played an important role in the way British media dealt with his wife, Megan, and tabloid reporting was a major factor in the couple’s decision to leave the country.

The tabloid “incited” racial discrimination, Megan said. “It wasn’t just rumors, it was pulling out some of the racists,” she added.

Despite the evidence to support these claims, including the 2016 Mail Online headlines that Meghan declared “(almost) straight out of Compton,” and the daily star headlines Harry’s “Will You Marry The Gangster Royalty?” ‘S opinion was criticized by the editors’ association.

Managing Director Ian Murray said in a statement Monday that “it’s not true” that parts of the British media are intolerant or racist, and scolded Harry and Megan for making such claims “without evidence.”

The Association of Editors has 400 members, most of them work as journalists, and they run the Press Awards, the premier annual awards ceremony for British journalism. Murray’s remarks were quickly challenged by black journalists and top editors of the Guardian and Financial Times newspaper, saying the media must do more to challenge racism and investigate how it treats people of color.

Murray resigned two days after the so-called “clarity” was announced that the Society “will reflect the reaction triggered in our statement.”

The Guardian’s deputy editor of opinion, Joseph Harker, told British media that industry groups’ rejection of racism was “essentially wrong.”

“If the editor’s association comes out and says we don’t believe the report, [of Meghan] If you were a racist, you wouldn’t have agreed. But that’s a difference of opinion. “He told CNN Business.

But denying that racism doesn’t exist at all doesn’t reveal that the British press, especially the tabloid newspaper, “is spreading racism almost every day in a subtle way rather than a subtle way of bridging the racial disparity,” he added. . “Not only does Meghan’s coverage, it shows itself every day.”

Harker is one of 160 journalists of color who have signed a letter posted online to the Association of Editors to take back the “denial of racism that exists in our industry” and explain the steps to take to address it. Journalists added that the media awards “consistently failed to recognize the talents and achievements of journalists of color,” and that the event would be a good place to start reform. ITV journalist Charlene White quit on Wednesday as host of the awards ceremony of the year, which is scheduled to take place later this month. Some nominated journalists and media organizations have since been removed from certain categories, and the Guardian has reported that the event will be postponed. At the beginning of the week, many of the same journalists wrote letters urging organizations to address prejudice and racial discrimination. Pretend it doesn’t exist. “Overall refusal to accept the prejudice of the British media is ridiculous, harms journalists of color, and shows organizations and industries that reject it,” journalists wrote.

They backed up their claims, including a 2016 report from the European Commission Against Racism and Intolerance, which found that hate speech “continues to be a serious problem” and evokes prejudice among traditional British media, especially tabloid newspapers. Cited a variety of evidence.

The Editors’ Association, which held a special board meeting on Thursday, has yet to make another statement and has declined to answer questions from CNN Business.

Vic Motune, a news editor for The Voice newspaper and one of two non-white editors’ association directors, expressed “deep disappointment” at Murray’s remarks.

Released in 1982, The Voice is widely regarded as the first publication for Black Britons. It has long dealt with systematic racism in the country.

Motune said he had not consulted with himself and other directors before the original statement was released. In a statement on Thursday, “Now my big fear is that the board has been working for the past year and the initiative to address the diversity issues I have supported by joining the editors’ association has been hit hard.” .

“Now we urgently need to rebuild our trust with this group,” he added.

Too little change

In 2004, according to a report by the Association of Editors, “changing the complexion of the newsroom is a fundamental issue that requires a consistently driven commitment and structured approach at the top.”

The 42-page report examined the diversity of local, regional and national newspapers and broadcasters. “It would be underestimated to say that there is room for improvement,” he concluded, but he pointed out evidence that this problem is “now being taken more seriously than ever before at the highest level of the major.” [publishing] groups.”

But now, 17 years later, little has changed. The British press is overwhelmingly white compared to the overall racial and ethnic composition of the UK.

According to Harker, most of the black journalists working in the press are in junior positions. Decisions about which stories are published and which angles should be taken are mainly taken by wealthy white men, and such debates do not include colored species, he said. “We hear stories, but we don’t.”

A 2016 report from the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism found that only 6% of journalists in the UK newsroom were not identified as white. According to the same study, black Brits make up 3% of the population, but only 0.2% of journalists.

According to a report from the Reuters Institute in July, none of the UK’s top 10 print, digital or broadcast media has a black editor.

There are indications that some of the recommendations proposed by the Association of Editors almost 20 years ago were taken seriously.

For example, major tabloids in the UK, including Daily Mail and The Sun’s publisher News UK, have set up scholarships and educational programs for journalists who are not identified as white. News UK and Reach Plc, publishers of Mirror and the Express, have created a new role in driving the diversity and inclusion efforts of the newsroom, as well as the Financial Times and Guardian.

However, most of these changes have only occurred in the past few years, and there is still a long way to go. The Editors’ Association report said, “No progress will be made until senior management and editors edit and maintain one of the top priorities through recruitment of minorities.” “Publishers need to regularly collect privately and make them widely available data on ethnic minority recruitment,” he added.

There is no evidence that this practice has become widespread. According to Nielsen of the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism, data collection is “uneven” and there is limited transparency about the diversity of newsrooms.

“Changes in the way we cover minorities and present them in the news, and increased diversity, especially at the high-level level. It will be a more visible indicator than the announcement in the white British newsroom that still remains overwhelming,” Nielsen said.

Marverine Duffy, director of undergraduate journalism at Birmingham City University and a member of the editorial board of Sir Lenny Henry’s Center for Media Diversity, believes that radical change won’t happen until there are more blacks in the senior positions with editorial decision-making power.

She told CNN business this week that “there is an illusion of inclusion.” The industry wants journalists from different backgrounds to check the box, but their voices are ignored, she said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos