PointsBet buys Banach technology for $ 43 million





James Maloney of the Panthers looks on during the Round 6 NRL Rugby Championship match between the Sharks and the Panthers at PointsBet Stadium on April 18, 2019 in Sydney, Australia.

Jason McCawley | Getty Images

Banach technology is known as the Robinhood of Sports Gambling, and PointsBet now owns it.

The sports betting company acquired Banach in a $ 43 million deal on Monday. Banach is a business-to-business software company that builds sports betting platforms and algorithms, including in-game betting.

PointsBet, which is based in Australia with a US headquarters in Denver, will pay 55% cash for the company, issue 1.75 million shares and pay $ 4 million to help convert the two companies.

In an interview with CNBC on Monday, PointsBet CEO Johnny Aitken said, “There are many benefits that will be unlocked by this transaction,” including improved in-game PointsBets offerings.

“The trend in this industry, particularly in the United States, will be all around in-play betting,” Aitken said, estimating that “around 50 percent” of bets are currently placed in-play. “Within three years , we anticipate that approximately 75% of bets will be placed in-play. Thus, the future of the sports betting opportunity in the United States is at stake. [bets]. “

PointsBet wants to gain market share in sports gambling in the United States. Research firm Grand View Research estimates that the size of the global online gambling market will reach $ 127.3 billion by 2027. And US sports betting revenue is expected to reach $ 2.5 billion this year. and $ 8 billion by 2025.

PointsBet bets on in-game bets, which allows consumers to micro-bets during games. Other companies like FanDuel are also investing in gaming tech, as they have partnerships with tech company Simplebet.

“As the American bettor becomes more comfortable with sports betting, he becomes more comfortable with other options, becomes more curious and searches for the best technology,” said Aitken. “And this is the opportunity for PointsBet. We own our technology.”

In January, PointsBet also entered into an equity deal with the National Hockey League which awarded it approximately $ 556,000 in shares. PointsBet also entered into a participation agreement with CNBC’s parent company, NBCUniversal, worth $ 500 million. In the five-year deal, NBC has the right to increase its stake to 25%, a representative from PointsBet confirmed.

“For the NBC deal, the more NBC succeeds in earningBetPoints, the more they are successful with their equity stake,” said Aitken. “When you think of in-game betting and the future of a sports broadcast, it all hinges on that in-game engagement. The in-game betting and in-game betting statistics built into the broadcast can not only make people watch. more matches, but also extend the length of their viewing. “

Banach is based in Ireland and his co-founders will now join PointsBet, including CEO Mark Hughes, who will become COO of PointsBet. The founders of Banach helped establish the quantitative analysis division of Flutter Entertainment (formerly Paddy Power), owner of FanDuel.

Aitken called the founders of Banach “modern thinkers” and compared the company to the founders of the Robinhood app. “We think in a modern way, and what worked in the past will not work in the future,” he said. “The industry is changing and betting in America is going to grow. You have to be ahead of the trends.”

Flutter, which trades on the London Stock Exchange, has a market capitalization of $ 27.7 billion (approximately US $ 39 billion). Last week, CNBC announced plans to create FanDuel as a separately traded company to trade on a U.S. stock exchange.

Disclosure: Comcast owns NBCUniversal, which is the parent company of CNBC.

