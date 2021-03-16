British Murders Trigger Soul Search for Police and Women’s Safety-POLITICO





In honor of a woman murdered in London, the vigil police demanded the resignation of the top police officer in London and sparked many questions for ministers.

Sarah Everard’s death sparked a soul investigation into whether Britain is making enough efforts to protect women from violence and feel safe on the streets of England. And some have resumed debate on the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent policing, calling for the resignation of Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick.

Everard went missing while walking home from South London in early March, and the body was found a few days later. Metropolitan Policewoman Wayne Couzens has been accused of kidnapping and murdering a 33-year-old marketing executive.

Before Everard’s body was discovered, widespread public debate about women’s safety was taking place in public places in England.

Women took part on social media to share their experiences of bullying and assault on the streets of the UK, the Home Office resumed consultations on plans to address violence against women and girls, and responses skyrocketed from 18,000 to 78,000 in days.

The opposition Labor Party called for “long-overdue protection” for women, calling for action against family murder, rape and street harassment. In the House of Representatives Monday, Shadow Home’s secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds accused the government of “chronic failure” behavior.

Concerns over the UK’s record of violence against women have also come from the government. Caroline Nokes, conservative chairman of Congress’s Women’s Equality Committee, said the scale of the response to the talks on Monday was “absolutely enormous.”

“These are women who don’t have confidence in the current system, and we desperately need to instill confidence in them,” she warns.

‘Difficult phone call’

Meanwhile, Metropolitan Police are under scrutiny as to how the vigilance of Everard’s memory is monitored.

Held in Clapham Common in southern London, where the organizers said “how to get together to regain public space and feel solidarity,” the event was canceled after police urged memorials to light candles at home and stay vigil at home. Restrictions on public meetings under the coronavirus law.

Hundreds of people still appeared, and soon the appearance of scenes in which the Metropolitan Police detained and arrested young women sparked two independent reviews of the military’s actions.

Liberal Democratic leader Ed Davie demanded that Dick resign, and there was fresh anger at the Met’s response to the accusations when a firefighting commissioner attacked the “comfort chair” commentators for the officers’ “really difficult calls”.

But Dick maintains “full confidence” in Downing Street, and Labor’s Keir Starmer said he doesn’t think he should quit. Interior Minister Priti Patel spoke in the Commons on Monday, having extensive discussions with the powers over the planned vigil, saying the local people have the right to lay flowers, but the vigil has turned into a pretty ugly scene.

The UK government seems to have public opinion at least during a health emergency.

In a Snap YouGov poll of 5,168 adults, the majority of the public (59%) generally thought that rally, protests, and marches shouldn’t be held during the pandemic, with 26% saying they should.

But Tory’s opposing blockade, Charles Walker, said ministers, not Metropolitan Police, criminalized freedom of protest. He urged lawmakers to immediately waive the restrictions.

Statue row

Protesters flock to Parliament Square on Monday night to proceed with the second House of Parliament readings as they discuss legislation that would give police more power to impose conditions on protests, including those that “intentionally or recklessly harass the public”. I did.

The Labor Party had planned to abstain from the bill, but announced that it would oppose the law on Sunday, asserting that it would not rush to take action it feared would impose disproportionate restraints on freedom of expression and the right to protest.

The government is looking for new power after London halted after taking over roads and bridges due to protests by anti-racist Black Lives Matter and environmental activist Extinction Rebellion, where the statue of the slave merchant collapsed.

However, the opposition party claimed that the government’s priorities were wrong for the damage to the memorial, and clarified that it could be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.

Thomas-Symonds said, “The 296-page bill… It contains the word memorial eight times and does not contain the word’female’. He said the government’s message was “I want to imprison those who have damaged the statues of the slave traders in the 10 years when the rape sentence begins in that half.”

