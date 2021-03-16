US sends team to Detroit to investigate Tesla-semi crash





DETROIT (AP) The US government’s highway safety agency sends a team to Detroit to investigate an accident involving a Tesla that rolled under a semi-trailer.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced Monday evening that a special accident investigation team would be traveling to the city to investigate the violent crash. Two people were seriously injured in the accident last Thursday in the southwest of the city.

The circumstances of the crash are similar to two others in Florida in which Teslas drove under semi-trailers, killing two. In both accidents, in 2016 and 2019, the cars were driven using the partially automated Teslas Autopilot driving software.

Detroit Police Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood couldn’t tell if the Tesla Pilot was using the company’s autopilot or full autonomous driving software. It’s still under investigation, she said.

A message was left Monday evening requesting comment from Tesla. The Palo Alto, Calif., Based company previously said that autopilot and full autonomous driving are driver assistance systems and the driver should be ready to intervene at all times.

But the company has been criticized by the National Transportation Safety Board for failing to adequately monitor drivers to make sure they pay attention. The NTSB, which investigates accidents and makes recommendations, also criticized Tesla for allowing the system to run on roads it cannot handle.

In a February 1 letter to the Department of Transportation, which includes the NHTSA, NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt urged the agency to pass regulations governing driver assistance systems as well as self-driving vehicle testing. . NHTSA has relied primarily on voluntary vehicle guidelines, taking a practical approach so as not to hamper the development of new safety technologies.

He wrote that Tesla is using its owners to test full autonomous driving software on public roads with limited monitoring or reporting requirements. Because NHTSA has no requirements in place, manufacturers can operate and test vehicles virtually anywhere, even if the location exceeds the limits of AV (autonomous vehicle) control systems, Sumwalt wrote.

Although Tesla includes a disclaimer that currently enabled features require active driver supervision and do not make the vehicle autonomous, NHTSA’s hands-on approach to audiovisual test oversight poses a potential risk to motorists. and other road users, he wrote.

Detroit Police said in a statement that a white Tesla sedan crossed an intersection around 3:20 a.m. Thursday, struck the trailer and got stuck under it.

The driver and passenger were both taken to a local hospital. The woman was in critical condition Thursday, while the condition of the drivers was not immediately known. Police said the information was preliminary and subject to change after further investigation.

