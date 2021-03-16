Britain sees light at the end of the virus tunnel, but the EU is still noisy in the dark





If there is anyone who deserves sympathy right now, it is 450 million people living in the European Union.

Why? That’s because it can be argued that it’s a very large shortage, either by those in charge of the rollout, or by those who don’t release a vaccine to address the coronavirus crisis in this case.

The contrast with the 17.5 million British who voted to leave Britain and the European Union is now free and finally free from the breathtaking shackles of the EU.

On March 15th, Brits plan to eat, drink and have a good time when the current closure is lifted, and many pubs and restaurants are already full of reservations for months.

Those looking to make up for the lost time have flooded the place in England with table reservations in the beer garden, which is due to reopen on April 12th.

In the European Union, the story is very different, it can be so depressing, and it can get worse as now all sides blame each other for what is widely known as a vaccine failure.

For proof of this, look no further to Belgium, home to the EU, where many blocks are spacious and lavish buildings are based. By March 15th, the number of people vaccinated in Belgium reached 763,000, a mediocre and rather pathetic.

In contrast, in the UK 46% of the population has been vaccinated, and that number is growing rapidly every day.

The situation in the self-proclaimed heart of the European Union is so bad that almost a third of Belgians are awake at night due to concerns about the coronavirus. According to a Belgian University study, 29% of people suffer from insomnia, up from 19% at the time of the first coronavirus shutdown last year and 8% before the pandemic.

On March 15, four additional vaccination centers were opened in Brussels. That said, by the end of March, 9 of Brussels’ 10 vaccination centers will be open. Each center can receive 27,900 vaccinations per month.

The thing is, embarrassingly, that each one has in common is that virtually no one actually gets the jab and is relatively empty.

In addition to the health impact, there are, of course, economic costs for all of this. By the end of this year, Belgium is estimated to spend 31.5 billion on managing the coronavirus crisis, and that cost somewhere.

So, what is the EU’s reaction to all of this?

Well, on March 15th, the European Parliament, who loves to see itself as a public advocate, held a debate about those who suffer from the sea.

Millions of people waiting for their first vaccine jab in Europe will of course ask the following questions:

When Frans Timmermans, Vice-President of the European Commission’s Executive Committee, admitted that the European Union made a mistake when ordering a COVID vaccine, the nearest EU was actually sorry for the current turmoil. It is true that there were mistakes in ordering vaccines in both Brussels and in member states, Timmermans told German daily Der Tagesspiegel.

The best thing Timmermans can suggest is to stock up after the pandemic is over. Then we can see what we have done wrong and what is right.

But, like virtually every country in the EU, he believes the European approach is right.

It has been found that many continue to strongly defend the EU’s overall vaccination strategy. Brussels controls everything and is amazing despite having little or no procurement experience in the health sphere.

Health has been a closely guarded capacity of each member state (defense, tax, etc.) since the inception of the EU, and it was an obvious rejection that the EU did not admit that it might be better to leave vaccination campaigns in 27 member states. I won’t wash with a lot of people anymore.

The accusation of the European Commission for acting too late, hesitating and making strategic mistakes when it comes to vaccine procurement is really important. This is especially because it can sacrifice life.

Consider this too. At the point when the UK (and all other countries outside the EU) are considering loosening restrictions and seeing the light at the end of a very long tunnel, several EU countries are sadly going in the direct opposite direction.

The third wave of the pandemic is currently progressing rapidly across Europe. As a result, vaccination campaigns continue to be sluggish, leading to a rapid increase in infection rates and cases in many countries.

Infection rates in the EU are at their highest since early February, and new strains of the COVID-19 virus, which have recently increased, are spreading.

In contrast to the UK, which is slowly starting to emerge from current store and school closures and sports bans, several countries will implement stringent new closures within the next few days.

Italian authorities have recorded more than 27,000 new cases and 380 deaths, and starting March 15 most of the country will be sealed off and people can leave their homes for essential errands. Most shops, bars and restaurants are closed.

French authorities reported a similar situation, explaining that the situation in the Paris region was tense and worrisome, as did French health minister Olivier Vran. He said he was admitted to the intensive care unit every 12 minutes day and night.

President Mark Long has imposed curfew and other social restrictions in several regions, and in Germany, 12,674 new COVID infections were reported on March 14, an increase of 3,117 from the previous week. The head of the national epidemic agency said Germany is now sweeping the third wave of COVID-19.

Poland has reported 17,260 new coronavirus cases, the highest per day since November, and new restrictions are set to apply this week. Both Hungary and the Czech Republic have reported high infection rates and deaths from COVID, and health officials have warned that the numbers will worsen in the coming weeks.

It is worth taking a few weeks back and recalling how the European Commission announced how it had secured about 2.3 billion vaccinations even then.

In his online speech on November 24, the Chairman of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, proudly declared: We are setting up one of the most comprehensive COVID-19 vaccine portfolios in the world. Getting fast vaccines for Europeans is our top priority, she added.

On December 17, a press release by the European Commission or a communication in EU jargon announced that it had a broad portfolio of vaccines to be produced in Europe, including contracts with more than six pharmaceutical companies (in the EU, we refer to advanced purchase agreements). . AstraZeneca, Sanofi-GSK, Janssen Pharmaceutica, Pfizer-BioNTech, CureVac and Moderna.

This diverse vaccine portfolio makes Europe well prepared for vaccinations.

Ursula von der Leyen reassured the public that access to more vaccines would lead to a sufficient extent to defeat the epidemic. Stella Kyriakides Health and Food Safety Commissioner noted that vaccination will determine the way we live and work in 2021.

She needs to be quickly distributed and deployed throughout Europe, and the European Commission has done its best to ensure that everyone in need of the vaccine is vaccinated.

At the time, Ursula von der Leyen said the diverse vaccine portfolio would enable the EU to meet the needs of a total of 450 million people.

The EU didn’t want all the eggs in one basket, so they ordered it from several companies.

It is also part of a COVAX facility that seeks fair and universal access to COVID-19 vaccines. The European team allocated $850 million to COVAX, making it the largest contributor to the EU COVAX.

Too much for promotional text.

The first problem of the strategy came in another form of communication on January 25, when Commissioner Kyriakides admitted that there was a problem with the supply side.

Surprisingly, AstraZeneca said it plans to supply significantly less over the coming weeks than it has agreed and announced.

This new itinerary is unacceptable. So she said that she wrote a letter to ask important and serious questions to the company.

Given the painfully slow rollout, it can be assumed that she is still waiting for answers to important and serious questions.

One of the big problems for many was the role of this all-European medicines agency, one of more than 40 different EU agencies covering different areas.

The EMA is the agency that serves to tell if a vaccine has proven to be safe and effective. Being able to start production is possible only if the organization has market approval. The problem is that the EMA made such approvals so slow that they allowed the UK and others to steal the EU march in connection with ordering vaccines.

On December 4, an 82-year-old Englishman became the first person in the world outside of clinical trials to receive the Oxford-Astra Zeneca vaccine.

Germany’s MEP Gunner Beck is one of those very critics of the EU’s performance, and the EU is particularly late in signing contracts with pharmaceutical companies compared to the UK and the US, which acted much earlier and more resolute. Obviously this was all very unsatisfactory.

The European Commission continues to argue that it has ordered enough vaccines to meet its goal of vaccinating 70% of the EU adult population by summer.

Sadly, the chances of meeting the subject now seem distant.

Sandra Gallina, Director-General of the European Commission’s Health and Food Safety, said he was relying on a breakthrough in the second quarter of 2021 to meet the recent commission immunization targets.

Many believe that it will require a lot more than an unspecified breakthrough.

Meanwhile, what can only be seen as a damage limit exercise has now begun.

This includes accusing the European Commission of canceling contracts for pharmaceutical companies to provide sufficient supply in a timely manner.

In turn, Big Pharma effectively criticized the European Commission for simply lagging behind the UK and others in the vaccine queue.

Phrases such as production issues and supply issues are now distributed as free waivers (unlike vaccines).

Worse still, there are reports that the jab, which many people now see as an attempt to abolish the Anglo-Swedish partner Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, causes blood clots in some patients.

Some people in the UK see this as a direct effort to offend vaccines, a product that suggests that all scientific evidence is completely safe.

Whatever the motive, the simple fact is that the EU lags behind other countries such as the UK, the US and Israel in vaccination programs.

If this problem is not addressed quickly, the economy will plummet, along with the long-suffering public morale.

If this is read as a terrible prosecution for the EU’s vaccine performance, that’s exactly what it means.

There are many who say that if there is a reason to show the benefits of Brexit, it is for that. The newly independent state allows the state to go its own way and makes it a very good fist.

Some of those who say this are some of the 16 million people who voted for Remain, as well as Arch Brexiteers.

Now it will be a real concern for the EU.

If you are interested in creating an international policy digest, please email [email protected]

