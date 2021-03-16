Sharp increase in US Navy transits to counter China under Trump





WASHINGTON The activity of the US Navy in its campaign to challenge China’s efforts to restrict transit through the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait has increased sharply over the past two years.

According to US Navy data, warships maneuvered near man-made islands claimed and developed by China 10 times in 2019 and 10 times last year, at least double the annual number dating back to 2014. And them Navy ships have crossed the Taiwan Strait 13 times. in 2020, the highest number of transits for at least 14 years.

The increase in naval activity reflected the Trump administration’s strident views on China and the Pentagon’s growing efforts to counter Beijing’s ongoing military expansion, which the United States says is eroding its competitive advantage. Naval transits are also one of the most visible ways for the US military to deal with Chinese claims without real conflict.

But the accelerated pace of U.S. ship operations in that Pacific region under President Donald Trump’s leadership raises questions about what the Biden administration will do, as it seeks to increase engagement with Pacific nations to offset influence. growing from China. Two of Biden’s top cabinet members, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, are in Asia this week, working to solidify relations with the allies.

China claims ownership of almost all of the South China Sea and has built military installations on reefs and atolls, covering them with sand and concrete. In recent years, Beijing has deployed anti-ship missiles, surface-to-air missiles, electronic jammers and other equipment on the Spratly Islands, and landed a bomber at other outposts.

To erode China’s claims to the South China Sea, US ships are conducting “freedom of navigation operations, navigating international waters that China is trying to claim as its own.” So far this year, two such operations have taken place in the South China Sea, the latest on February 17, around the Spratly Islands.

In fact, a large number of missions over the past two years have been to the Spratly or Paracel Islands, where China has developed outposts.

Radical and illicit maritime claims in the South China Sea pose a serious threat to the freedom of the sea, including the freedoms of navigation and overflight, free trade and unhindered commerce, and the freedom of economic opportunity for nations along the South China Sea coast, the U.S. 7th Fleet said last month, when the destroyer USS Russell sailed around the Spratly Islands.

In addition, China bristles with the United States’ long-standing ties to Taiwan, the island democracy claimed by Beijing as its own territory. The American ship transits through the Taiwan Strait, which divides China and Taiwan, is seen by Beijing as provocative.

The number of transits was around a dozen in each of the last two years of the Obama presidency, as the United States turned to Asia after years of focusing on wars in the Middle East. In Trump’s first two years, there were only a few operations in the Taiwan Strait, but they grew to nine in 2019 and 13 in 2020.

So far this year there have been two already, including one last Wednesday by the guided missile destroyer USS John Finn.

