If US wants a good nights sleep, don’t provoke us, warns North Korea





SEOUL, South Korea In North Korea, opening comments to the Biden administration, Kim Jong Uns’ powerful sister criticized the United States and South Korea for holding military exercises and warned states – United against further provocations if they want a good nights sleep for the next four years. .

Kim Yo Jongs’ statement was released on Tuesday as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin arrived in Asia to speak to US allies Japan and South Korea from North Korea and other regional issues. They have meetings in Tokyo on Tuesday before speaking with officials in Seoul the next day.

North Korea reportedly considers dropping a 2018 bilateral deal on reducing military tensions and abolishing a decades-old ruling party unit tasked with managing inter-Korean ties if it no longer had to cooperate with the South. said Kim Yo Jong, a senior official who manages inter-Korean affairs for the North.

She said the North would also consider dismantling an office that managed South Korean tours to scenic North Diamond Mountain, which Seoul suspended in 2008 after a North Korean guard shot and killed a South Korean tourist. .

We will keep an eye on (South Korea’s) attitude and behavior, and if they become more defiant, we may take exceptional action, she said in her statement in the Pyongyang Official Gazette. , Rodong Sinmun.

I would also like to take this opportunity to give some advice to the new US administration, which is so anxious to smell gunpowder in our lands across the ocean, she said. If they want to get a good nights sleep for the next four years, it would be good for them not to do things that would prevent them from sleeping well from the start.

The challenges posed by North Korea’s nuclear arsenal and China’s growing influence feature prominently in the Biden administration’s first Cabinet-level trip abroad, as part of an effort broader to bolster U.S. influence and raise concerns about the U.S. role in Asia after Donald Trump’s four years in America. approach.

A senior Biden administration official said on Saturday that U.S. officials had attempted to contact North Korea through multiple channels since last month, but had yet to receive a response. The official was not allowed to publicly discuss diplomatic outreach and spoke on condition of anonymity.

It is Kim Yo Jong who continues to be the leading edge of the rift North Korea is trying to drive between South Korea and its US ally, said Leif-Eric Easley, professor of international studies at Ewha University. from Seoul. North Korea’s latest threats mean allies have little time to coordinate their deterrence, sanctions and engagement approaches.

Bidens’ presidency begins as Kim Jong Un faces perhaps the most difficult moment of his nine-year reign. His country’s battered economy deteriorated further amid pandemic border closures as his summit with Trump failed to lift crippling sanctions.

Although Kim has promised to strengthen his nuclear weapons program in his recent political speeches, he has also said the fate of US relations depends on Washington’s actions.

The 2018 military deal, which was the most tangible outcome of the three summits between Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, requires countries to take steps to reduce conventional military threats, such as creation of land and sea border buffers. and no-fly zones.

But inter-Korean relations are in ruins in the stalemate over nuclear diplomacy between Washington and Pyongyang.

The South Korean and American armies began annual military exercises last week that continue until Thursday. The exercises are command post exercises and computer simulations and do not involve field training. They said they organized the downsizing exercises after examining factors such as the status of COVID-19 and diplomatic efforts to resume nuclear talks with North Korea.

But Kim Yo Jong said even the smallest exercises are an act of hostility towards the North. In the past, the North has often responded with US-Korean exercises with missile tests.

Repetitions of war cannot coexist with dialogue, hostility cannot coexist with cooperation, she said.

Boo Seung-chan, a spokesperson for South Korea’s Defense Ministry, said the combined exercises were defensive in nature and called on the North to show a more flexible attitude that would be constructive in stabilizing the peace on the Korean peninsula. He said the Southern Army was not detecting any unusual signs of military activity from the North.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos