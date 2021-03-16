What are the biggest risks to the UK economy?





The day after the Fed’s highly anticipated meeting, Bank of England policymakers will host their own high-cost monetary policy meeting. Check out the event overview, key topics to watch, and potential market impact below!

When is the BOE meeting?

The Bank of England will announce the results of its latest monetary policy meeting on Thursday, March 18 at 12:00 GMT.

BOE meeting: what traders need to know

While some observers were speculating about the possibility of negative interest rates in the UK at the beginning of the year (see here my colleague Rebecca Cattlin’s primer on negative rates in the UK), the BOE’s more recent concerns have been rising and fear of interest rates. Inflation accelerates as the economy slowly opens up over the coming months.

BOE policy makers seem increasingly fragmented over the biggest threat to the UK economy, and BOE Governor Andrew Bailey recently pointed out that the risk of rising inflation is “on both sides”, but says the bank will not raise interest rates. Separately, central bank chief economist Andy Haldane was optimistic earlier this month, suggesting that the UK economy could expect a strong consumer-led surge through the second half of this year.

In balance, we expect to emphasize that central banks will avoid immediate changes to interest rates or asset purchases and that policy makers will continue to monitor incoming data to take appropriate action as needed. With all the uncertainties between Brexit, the ongoing COVID pandemic, and unprecedented fiscal/financial stimulus, risk-averse central bankers are more likely to stick with the status quo until the next move becomes clear.

BOE Meeting: FTSE 100 Technical Analysis

When it comes to national stock indexes, the UK’s FTSE 100 hasn’t seen the impressive performance the US index has, but the charts still generally look constructive. The index confirmed support at the 100-day EMA, rising both in early and late February, and last week’s price ended at a two-month high near 6800.

Source: TradingView, StoneX

For now, as long as the BOE refrains from tightening policy this week, the path of least resistance against the FTSE will continue to rise, as long as the broader basic and technical background for the FTSE remains supportive. If it is confirmed to be above the mid-February high of 6800, we can retest the 6960, the post-COVID high. Meanwhile, just breaking below the 100-day EMA near the 6500 will eliminate the medium-term bullish bias.

Learn more about index trading opportunities.

8.6.1

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos