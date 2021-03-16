U.S. solar industry saw record growth in 2020 despite Covid-19, new report says





Peter Cade | Stone | Getty Images

U.S. solar installations hit a record high in 2020 as a favorable economy, supportive policies and strong demand in the second half of the year offset the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

Installations grew 43% year-over-year in 2020, reaching a record 19.2 gigawatts of new capacity, according to a report released Tuesday by the Solar Energy Industries Association and Wood Mackenize.

In the fourth quarter alone, the United States added just over 8 gigawatts of capacity, a new quarterly record. To put the figure in context, throughout 2015, 7.5 gigawatts were added. One gigawatt is enough to power around 190,000 homes. The United States currently has 97.2 GW of total installed solar capacity, enough to power approximately 17.7 million homes.

California, Texas and Florida were the top three states for annual solar additions for the second year in a row. Virginia and North Carolina rounded out the top five.

After a slowdown in the second quarter as pandemic ground operations came to a halt, residential solar saw a record second-half sales pipeline, driven by customers interested in home improvements. The report’s authors believe that this momentum from the second half of the year likely continued until 2021.

On the solar energy front, annual capacity additions jumped 65% from the previous year.

“The recent two-year extension of the Investment Tax Credit (ITC) will drive greater adoption of solar power through 2025,” said Michelle Davis, senior analyst at Wood Mackenzie, referring to the credits. tax extended in December as part of coronavirus and government relief. spending package.

According to the report, the two-year credit extension at its current level will result in a 17% increase in solar deployment forecasts between 2021 and 2025.

In the United States, solar power accounted for 43% of all new power generation capacity added in 2020, its largest share ever of new generation capacity. In many places, solar energy is now the cheapest form of new energy.

“Residential solar sales continue to exceed expectations as loan providers roll out compelling products, focus on home improvement spurts, and customers with power outages from extreme weather events seek energy resilience.” , indicates the report.

For the first time, the ESIA and Wood Mackenzie’s report also looked at growth forecasts through 2030, predicting that the U.S. solar market will quadruple its size from current levels by the end of the decade.

Growth should be spread across all markets, as customers, utilities, states and businesses all strive to decarbonize the grid. President Joe Biden called for an emissions-free electricity sector by 2035 as part of his $ 2 trillion climate and infrastructure package unveiled last July.

“Convincing savings for distributed and large-scale solar power along with the decarbonization commitments of many stakeholders will translate into a historic installation rate of over 50 GWdc by the end of the decade,” added Mr. Davis by Wood Mackenzie.

