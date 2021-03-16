British Police Protest Response, Anger Before Crime Bill 104.5 WOKV





LONDON — (AP) A nationwide debate has begun over the government’s authority to limit protests in public health emergencies as British police decide to stop weekend rallies of abducted women while walking home at night in London. As usual.

The image of officers handcuffing women gathered on Saturday night to demand that authorities do more to protect themselves has sparked anger over severe policing and raised concerns about plans to expand the government’s ability to limit protests. Aroused.

Gracie Bradley, interim director of the human rights group Liberty, said the protest is a right, not a gift. Yes, it may be limited for certain reasons, but these limitations are necessary and should be proportionate. And what we saw on Saturday was the Met upholding its obligations, promoting protests, and not actually hearing what the protesters were saying. It’s that we don’t feel safe in public.

On Monday, lawmakers rolled out a bill that would expand the government’s ability to reduce noisy and destructive protests as part of an all-out crime bill that extends sentences for serious violence and sex offenses and increases penalties for people convicted of sculptural damage. Are being considered.

The government says environmental activists should change the law to deal with protests after extinction protests in the past few years when they tried to shut down central London.

The government said it would strike a balance between the rights of protesters and the right to perform the day-to-day work of individuals, and that it will remain. However, there are instances when individuals participating in protests behave in a manner that causes undue disruption or pain to others.

The controversy came after the death of 33-year-old marketing executive Sarah Everrad, whose body was found on May 10, a week after she went missing while walking home. Police charged with kidnapping and murder.

The Everards murder has prompted women across the UK to talk about the verbal harassment and physical threats they face every day, telling them not to live in fear.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson convened a crime and justice task force meeting on Monday to discuss women’s safety issues, including government ministers, senior police officers, and prosecutors. Among the agenda items, the success rate of prosecutions has declined due to recent sexual assault and sexual assault charges.

However, the opposition Labor Party has urged the government to stop talking, increase punishment for rapists, and take action against street harassment and stalking. The party ordered lawmakers to vote against the crime bill, pointing out on page 296 that women were never mentioned.

Labor Justice spokesman David Rami said in a statement that this was a missed opportunity to confront the violence against women and girls prevalent in Britain.

Hundreds of women gathered on Saturday night in Clapham Common, a park near the site where Everard was last sighted.

Police broke the event and arrested four women, saying the meeting threatened public health. The London Police Department has previously denied permission for the rallies because authorities said they had violated restrictions on large-scale gatherings imposed to control the spread of COVID-19.

The front page of the British Sunday newspaper was full of photos of women colliding jointly with the police. Many people took pictures of Patsy Stevenson, 28 years old.

It was just dishonorable that the police had been reported. Stephenson told the London Times because before that it was a peaceful protest.

Dania Al-Obeid, detained at Clapham Common’s band stand, said she was frustrated with the police response.

She felt we were silent. And this could have been avoided if there was an understanding and compassion for the trauma that women feel every day.

Hundreds of people gathered back at Parliament Square in London on Monday to pay tribute to Everard. Protecting Daughters: They held vigils with dozens of police officers watching them holding signs such as son education.

