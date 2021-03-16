Japan, US to share China’s concern as ministers meet in Tokyo





TOKYO Defense and Foreign Ministers of the United States and Japan met on Tuesday to discuss their shared concern over China’s growing territorial ambitions in the East and South China Seas as the Biden administration tries to reassure the main regional allies.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in his opening address to the so-called two plus two security talks on Tuesday, joined by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, told Japanese counterparts the Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi, that US ministers are here to reaffirm their commitment to and strengthen the alliance.

He also said that the Biden administration is committed to working with US and regional allies and upholding their shared values ​​of human rights and democracy in the face of challenges from China and Korea. North.

Just as the two US officials arrived on Tuesday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s powerful sister slammed the US and South Korea for staging military exercises and warned Washington against further military exercises. provocations if he wants a good night’s sleep for the next four years. “

Kim Yo Jong’s statement on Tuesday was North Korea’s first comments to the new US presidential administration.

President Joe Biden’s decision to send key ministers to Japan on their first overseas visit rather than welcoming Japanese officials to Washington means a lot to Japan, which views its alliance with the United States as the cornerstone of its diplomatic and security policy.

Blinken, in his opening speech at a previous meeting with Motegi, said it is no coincidence that we have chosen Japan for the first overseas trip at the “Cabinet level of the administration. Biden, and that he and Austin are here to reaffirm our commitment to and build on the alliance.

He said the United States and its allies are working together on climate change, cybersecurity and health security in support of our shared values.

We believe in democracy, human rights and the rule of law, but they are under threat in the region, be it Burma or China, ”Blinken said. free and open Indo-Pacific region. ”

Blinken also said the United States and Japan should reaffirm the importance of their tripartite partnership with South Korea and may address the strained relationship between Tokyo and Seoul on wartime compensation issues.

South Korea and Japan are struggling to restore the relationship that sank in 2019 following South Korean court rulings that ordered Japanese companies to pay reparations for forced labor. These decisions led to trade restrictions on the part of the two countries and Seoul threatened to end a bilateral military intelligence exchange agreement that was a major symbol of tripartite security cooperation between countries in the region. .

Since then, Japan and the United States have changed rulers, giving hope for improving their relations.

Motegi, after talks with Blinken, said the two ministers both oppose China’s attempt to unilaterally change the status quo in regional seas and also share serious concerns about human rights violations. committed by Beijing in Xinjiang. The two ministers also agreed on the importance of a complete denuclearization of North Korea, he said.

Japan is in a delicate diplomatic situation because its economy, like those of other countries in the region, is heavily dependent on China.

But Tokyo sees the increase in China’s maritime activity in the region as a security threat. Beijing has built militarized man-made islands in the South China Sea and claims almost all of the sea’s major fisheries and waterways. Japan is concerned about China’s claim to the Japan-controlled Senkaku Islands known as Diaoyu in China, in the East China Sea and by its increased activity in the disputed area.

China has denied being expansionist and said it was only defending its territorial rights.

On the Biden administration’s first Cabinet-level trip overseas, Blinken and Austin were scheduled to discuss the coronavirus pandemic and climate change, as well as the nuclear threat posed by North Korea and the situation at Myanmar after its military coup.

Later Tuesday, officials will meet with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who is expected to travel to Washington during the first half of April to meet with Biden in person, becoming the first foreign leader to do so since Biden became president in January.

In a move intended to signal his intention for the United States to engage more strongly in the Asia-Pacific region, Biden hosted a first virtual summit of leaders from Australia, Japan, India and the United States on Friday. United, known as the Quad, and underscored Washington’s commitment to the region.

Blinken and Austin will visit South Korea on Wednesday, with a focus on North Korea and its nuclear ambitions.

Blinken will meet with senior Chinese officials in Anchorage, Alaska on the way back to Washington. Austin will travel from Seoul to New Delhi for meetings with Indian leaders.

Associated Press writer Kim Tong-hyung in Seoul, South Korea contributed to this report.

Follow Mari Yamaguchi on Twitter at https://www.twitter.com/mariyamaguchi

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.







