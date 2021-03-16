North Korea warns new US administration if it wants peace it must avoid ‘causing a stench’: state news agency





SEOUL (Reuters) – The sister of North Korean leader Kim Yo Jong has criticized the ongoing military exercises in South Korea and warned the new US administration of the stench if it wants peace, reports Tuesday state news.

FILE PHOTO: Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends the wreath laying ceremony at the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi, Vietnam, March 2, 2019. REUTERS / Jorge Silva / Pool

This statement comes a day before the arrival of the senior diplomat and chief defense officer of the Americas in Seoul for their first talks with their South Korean counterparts.

We take this opportunity to warn the new US administration which is trying to smell powder in our country, Kim said in a statement released by the official KCNA news agency. If he wants to sleep in peace for four years, it would be better to refrain from causing a stench at his first step.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are traveling to Asia this week for foreign and security policy talks with allies in Japan and South Korea, among others.

The timing of Kims ‘comments appears designed to ensure North Korea is high on Blinken and Austins’ agenda when they land in Seoul, said Ramon Pacheco Pardo, a Korean expert at Kings College London.

So far, the discussion has focused on the Quad, dealing with China and North Korea’s policy review, he said. From now on, Kim’s statement will be at the heart of the discussions.

North Korea has so far rejected requests from the United States to engage in dialogue, the White House said on Monday, amid the cold in relations that began under then-President Donald Trump, has spread to the presidency of Joe Bidens.

Chief Kim Jong Un has had three high-level summit meetings with Trump and exchanged a series of letters, but the nuclear-weapon state has ended talks and said it will no longer engage unless the United States abandons its hostile policies.

There was no immediate response from the White House and the State Department, or the government of South Korea. Bidens’ team has conducted a policy review of North Korea, which it plans to conclude in the coming weeks.

WAR DRILLS

South Korean and US troops began a joint military exercise in the spring of last week, which was limited to computer simulations due to the risk of coronavirus as well as ongoing efforts to engage with the North.

War exercises and hostility can never go hand in hand with dialogue and cooperation, said Kim Yo Jong, who has become a vocal critic of Seoul in state media reports.

She mocked South Korea for resorting to scaled-down war games, now that they find themselves in the quagmire of political, economic and epidemic crisis.

The inter-Korean engagement which improved in 2018 and is sought by South Korea will not return easily and North Korea will be watching to see if there are any further provocations, she said.

North Korea would consider withdrawing from an inter-Korean military deal aimed at reducing tensions along its shared border, and would examine the possibility of dissolving several organizations aimed at cooperation with the South, Kim said.

Kim Yo Jongs’ statement, colorful as it is, is generally consistent with past North Korean statements expressing frustrations at the disparities between words and actions, said Jenny Town, director of 38 North, a website based in the United States which follows North Korea.

How, despite the agreements in place, positive actions, especially on the inter-Korean agenda, have been too few when actions that strengthen the old conflictual relationship persist, she said.

Reporting by Sangmi Cha and Josh Smith; Additional reporting by David Brunnstrom in Washington; Editing by Chris Reese, Richard Pullin and Tom Hogue

