US increases payment for COVID vaccine, notes good dosage compliance





Today, the Biden administration increased Medicare reimbursements to healthcare providers for COVID-19 vaccines from $ 28 to $ 40 for a single dose and from $ 45 to $ 80 for a two-dose regimen, Andy Slavitt, White House senior adviser on COVID response, said in a morning coronavirus press conference.

“This will make it easier for more health care providers to travel to communities and give more COVID vaccines to those in need,” Slavitt said. “We need this heroic team in particular to ensure that our most exposed and underserved populations are taken care of.”

Good coverage in 2 doses

During the briefing, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, MPH, reported promising new data published today in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR), including that only 3% of those vaccinated missed their second dose of vaccine because of mid-February. “We also found that 96% of people [second] doses did so within the recommended time frame. “

The CDC, Walensky said, is working with state and community agencies to help people who have difficulty planning, need boosters, or who would be better off with the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine.

“I encourage those who can be committed to helping others get immunized,” she said. “It can be as simple as helping family members and other loved ones schedule a date, remind them of the date, and drive them.”

Yesterday, 135,847,835 doses of COVID-9 vaccine had been administered, 109,081,860 had been administered and 38,335,432 Americans were fully immunized, according to the CDC COVID Data Tracker.

Along with rising vaccination rates, weekly averages of COVID-19 in the United States have fallen to about 52,000 new infections, 4,700 hospitalizations and 1,200 deaths per day, Walensky said. As of March 12, 30,791 Americans were hospitalized with coronavirus, according to the CDC tracker.

In other promising vaccine news, the MMWR also today released a retrospective cohort study of 463 residents of two Connecticut nursing homes with COVID-19 outbreaks from December 2020 to February 2021. He found that a single dose of Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine was 63% effective at least 2 weeks after vaccination.

The study could not assess the effectiveness of two doses due to a lack of new cases and the person-time remaining in the unvaccinated group towards the end of the study.

Caution is the order of the day for spring break and warming

While the signs are encouraging, during the White House briefing Walensky pleaded with Americans not to let their guard down with global warming and the onset of daylight saving time this weekend. “Where it will depend on whether we are doing what needs to be done to protect ourselves and others,” she said.

In particular, the CDC noted that more than 1.3 million American Americans traveled by air on March 12, more than any other total in a single day since the World Health Organization declared the COVID pandemic. -19 1 year ago. “We saw footage of people enjoying the spring break festivities without a mask,” Walensky said. “This is against the backdrop of another 50,000 cases per day, and just as worrying are the resurgences that we are seeing in some European countries.”

And frontline healthcare workers have called out the early relaxation of coronavirus mitigation protocols by some states, such as wearing masks, as people during spring break descend into southern states. , a “recipe for disaster,” reports ABC News.

Texas, Mississippi, Iowa, Montana and North Dakota have all dropped mask mandates, and Alabama has announced it will follow suit starting April 9. Over the weekend, state data showed only 12% of Texans and 0.3% of Alabamans had been fully immunized. “There is a phrase we tossed: ‘personal freedom goes hand in hand with personality responsibility,” a Montana nurse told ABC. “One word that comes to mind is ‘vigilance’.”

In total, the United States has reported 29,478,109 cases of COVID-19 and 535,406 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins COVID-10 tracker.

The more transmissible SARS-CoV-2 variant B117, first identified in the UK, is responsible for more than 4,700 COVID-19 infections in the US in 50 states, accounting for 25% of cases in Florida and California. “In late March or early April, the B117 will be the dominant variant,” Walensky said. (See the related CIDRAP News article today on its lethality.)

The B1351 variant has been involved in 143 cases in 25 states, while P1 has caused 25 cases in 10 states as of March 11, according to the CDC COVID Data Tracker.

President Joe Biden has selected longtime Democratic economist and adviser Gene Sperling to lead deployment of $ 1.9 trillion coronavirus ‘bailout’ signed last week, NPR He will oversee package that includes 1,400 checks stimulus for most Americans, increased unemployment Insurance, an expanded child tax credit, and billions of dollars in help for schools and businesses and the rollout of vaccines. Duke University is in quarantine due to an upsurge in COVID-19 cases linked to fraternity parties, the Washington Post reported yesterday. Although advances in patient care and less crowded hospitals have reduced COVID-19-related death rates, many are still dying and the 20% rate of inpatients requiring intensive care has not budged over the past decade. the past year, doctors told USA Today. “A year later, we’re still flying blind,” said the CEO of a neurosurgeon and a research institute. Facebook reports that it is tagging posts on social media Facebook and Instagram that mention the safety of coronavirus vaccines with text indicating that the vaccines are tested for safety. and efficiency before deployment, according to Reuters. The Associated Press reports that about half of prison staff in several states refuse COVID-19 vaccination, despite case rates more than three times higher than the general public. Prison workers worsen epidemics, according to the report, by not wearing headgear, minimizing symptoms of the coronavirus, and only inconsistently applying physical distancing and hygiene protocols under crowded and crowded conditions. air recirculation.





