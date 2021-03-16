US air travel reaches highest levels since pandemic began | national news





The number of people flying to the United States eclipsed the level of a year ago for the first time in the pandemic period, although travel remains deeply depressed as of 2019. The Transportation Security Administration said 1,34 million people passed through US airport checkpoints on Sunday March 14, exceeding the 1.26 million people TSA projected on a comparable Sunday a year ago.

Rick bowmer

By DAVID KOENIG AP Airlines Writer

Across the United States, air travel is recovering faster from the depths of the pandemic, and it is showing up in longer airport security lines and busier traffic on airline websites.

The Transportation Safety Administration examined more than 1.3 million people on Friday and Sunday, setting a new record since the coronavirus outbreak devastated travel a year ago. Airlines say they believe the numbers are rising, with more and more people booking flights for the spring and summer.

“Our last three weeks have been the best three since the start of the pandemic, and each week has been better than the last,” American Airlines CEO Doug Parker said on Monday.

Airlines shares rose across the board. Shares of the four largest US carriers hit their highest prices in more than a year.

However, airlines still have a long way to go before travel fully returns to pre-pandemic levels.

As the number of people passing through airport checkpoints has exceeded one million for four consecutive days and the 7-day moving average is the highest in the era of the pandemic, passenger traffic is still on the rise. decrease of more than 50% in March compared to the same period in 2019..

Parker said American bookings are now just 20% below 2019 levels. One factor appears to be traveler confidence now that more and more people are being vaccinated against COVID-19. About 70 million Americans, or 21%, have received at least one dose and 37 million have completed their immunizations, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

