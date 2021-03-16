Republicans visit US-Mexico border amid increase in border crossing attemptsExBulletin





House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy led a group of Republican lawmakers to the southern US border in Texas on Monday amid an increase in the number of migrants arriving at the border.

HOST AILSA CHANG:

There has been a dramatic increase in the number of migrants attempting to cross the southern border into the United States – over 100,000 last month. The vast majority are returned to Mexico under Trump-era rules designed to stop the spread of COVID-19. But the Biden administration has made a change with far-reaching consequences. It now allows unaccompanied children or adolescents to enter the United States. A record number of these young migrants are being held in detention centers run by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. They are arriving faster than they can be moved to more hospitable shelters, according to the law. Republicans call it a crisis. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and a number of his fellow Republicans took a trip to the Texas border, and they visited a crowded border patrol facility.

(SOUND PRESENTATION OF THE ARCHIVED RECORDING)

KEVIN MCCARTHY: Today they’re beyond their capabilities. They have to build a makeshift facility in the parking lot.

CHANGE: Angela Kocherga from KTEP member station in El Paso has followed the story and is joining us now.

Welcome.

ANGELA KOCHERGA, BYLINE: Thank you, Ailsa.

CHANG: Can you tell us what’s going on at the border as you see it?

KOCHERGA: We are seeing this record number of children and adolescents arriving alone, the so-called unaccompanied minors. And they are asking for asylum. Now, under Title 42, the rule that was implemented by the Trump administration, they have been sent back to Mexico. What has changed is now that they are allowed in, and this has overwhelmed border patrol officers and the facilities where they temporarily hold these young migrants before they can be transferred to other shelters. managed by health and social services. And a border patrol facility built just a year ago for more than a thousand people is now at full capacity. The goal for these young migrants is to find a parent or sponsor living in the United States who can welcome them while they wait for their day in immigration court.

CHANG: That’s right. OK, well, so far, what exactly is the Biden administration doing about all of this?

KOCHERGA: They send FEMA to the border to help manage the humanitarian crisis. We hear that some of the kids can be airlifted from places like El Paso to areas that can house them in better kid’s facilities. They plan to reopen some of the border facilities where minors were temporarily held before being placed with sponsors or relatives. And in El Paso, Annunciation House – a non-profit organization that provides temporary shelter for migrants and refugees – has taken in migrant families with children who have been released. And they have all the COVID protocols in place for those who are allowed to leave detention and wait for their immigration hearings.

But, again, most migrants are not allowed to be released. They are all sent back to Mexico. And, again, these are only the youngest children and adolescents under the age of 17. And the vast majority of adults and even parents with young children are expelled from the country.

CHANG: OK, well, to be clear, there have been outbreaks of migration in previous administrations. So can you tell us what the Republicans are saying about what they find this time around?

KOCHERGA: Well, they – they found a lot of the same conditions that we’ve seen in recent years when there was an influx of migrants. They talk about migrants being held in facilities not designed for them, overcrowding, border patrol officers spending a lot of time working on paperwork to get migrants to shelters instead of going out into the field, protecting the border. And we saw this overpopulation under the Trump administration when we saw a massive influx of children and families arrive. But Republicans argue that this crisis was fabricated by the Biden administration. And they say Biden – his administration made it seem like if the migrants come now, the president and his administration will allow them to stay.

CHANG: But, again, if these flare-ups have happened in the past, what are Republicans saying that should be done differently this time?

KOCHERGA: Well, a congressman said he preferred President Biden not doing anything, that it would have been better. He said Title 42 was an effective tool in preventing the coronavirus from spreading and keeping people out. Of course, we know the virus – the pandemic is on both sides of the border. This is really the only change under the Biden administration.

So they also said they wanted President Biden to resume construction of the border wall. It has come up several times. They say a porous border is another reason people come in. But, again, the wall has not been effective for asylum seekers because they are surrendering themselves. They don’t sneak around. They therefore often approach border patrol agents. on the other side of the wall, looking in and asking for asylum.

CHANGE: OK.

KOCHERGA: The Biden administration is once again defending the decision to let the children cross, to let the children stay …

CHANG: We’re going …

KOCHERGA: … Because they say they should be treated humanely …

CHANG: … I have to end it.

KOCHERGA: … And sending them back to Mexico was cruel.

CHANG: This is Angelica Kocherga from the KTEP member station in El Paso.

Thank you.

KOCHERGA: Thank you.

