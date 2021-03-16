Will the AstraZeneca vaccine be approved in the United States? What we know as Europe divides – NBC Chicago





AstraZeneca is considering a spring approval in the United States for its COVID vaccine, but with the shooting at the center of concerns in Europe, with countries divided on how to handle the deployment, could this have an impact on what happens here?

Germany, France and Italy on Monday became the last countries to suspend the use of the AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine due to reports of dangerous blood clots in some recipients, although the company and European regulators have said that ‘there was no evidence that the coup was to blame.

AstraZeneca said on its website that there had been 37 reports of blood clots in more than 17 million people vaccinated in the 27 countries of the European Union and in Britain. The drugmaker said there was no evidence the vaccine carries an increased risk of clots.

In fact, he said the incidence of clots is much lower than one would expect in a general population of this size and is similar to that of other licensed COVID-19 vaccines.

The European Medicines Agency and the World Health Organization also said the data does not suggest the vaccine caused the clots and that people should continue to be vaccinated.

The European Medicines Agency said “there is currently no indication that the vaccination caused these conditions, which are not listed as side effects with this vaccine.”

“The position of the EMA’s PRAC safety committee is that the benefits of the vaccines continue to outweigh the risks and that the vaccine can continue to be administered while the investigation of cases of thromboembolic events is ongoing. “the agency said.

Denmark was the first to temporarily halt use of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Thursday after reporting blood clots in some people. Norway, Iceland and Bulgaria followed suit and suspended use of the vaccine.

Thailand and Congo have also delayed use of the vaccine, pending investigation, while Italy and Romania have stopped using injections of a particular batch. Austria has also discontinued the use of single lot, but different doses.

France, Poland and Nigeria, meanwhile, have said they will continue to use AstraZeneca fire even if national regulators investigate.

However, blood clots are not the only problem with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Chicago’s leading doctor said earlier this month that the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford “performed well overall,” but there were concerns that it was not as effective against the variant of the coronavirus that emerged in South Africa.

“There has been a kind of special attention to looking at the vaccine in this context, but it has generally been a very good vaccine as well,” Arwady said.

She added that the vaccine could be presented to the United States Food and Drug Administration in April.

“In addition to the three that have been approved or that have been licensed here in the United States, we are keeping an eye on AstraZeneca,” Arwady said Thursday. “It’s already in use in Europe and other countries and it was, you know, he was educated here … we’ll see. They weren’t made yet, but there was speculation that, you know, maybe in April we got to see this vaccine. “

Concerns about the effectiveness of vaccines with newer variants of the virus, particularly the South African variant, have also been raised with other vaccines.

The South African variant, for example, reduced the protection of Pfizer-BioNTech’s antibodies by two-thirds, according to CNBC, citing a February study. Meanwhile, Moderna’s neutralizing antibodies have been cut by six, according to the report.

To compare each of the three coronavirus vaccines currently available to residents of Illinois, click here.

AstraZeneca firing has become a key tool in European countries’ efforts to immunize their citizens against COVID-19. But vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna are also in use on the continent, and Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine has been licensed but not yet delivered.

In the United States, which relies on the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, AstraZeneca should seek authorization at any time.

