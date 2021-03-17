Jesuits in US pledge $ 100 million for racial reconciliation





The United States-based branch of Jesuits has unveiled ambitious plans for a truth and reconciliation initiative in partnership with descendants of people once enslaved by the Roman Catholic order. Jesuits pledge to raise $ 100 million within five years with a broader goal of reaching $ 1 billion from a range of donors in the pursuit of racial justice and racial healing.

Even the smallest amount represents the largest financial commitment to date from an American religious institution, as a variety of them across the country seek to make amends for their past involvement in slavery and racial oppression.

The GU272 Descendants Association, which represents the descendants of 272 enslaved men, women and children sold by Jesuit owners at Georgetown University to plantation owners in Louisiana in 1838, joins the Jesuit Conference Canada and the United States in this initiative.

Together, the two parties formed the Descendants Truth & Reconciliation Foundation to oversee fundraising and award grants. Already, the Jesuits have placed $ 15 million in a trust that will fund the effort.

The foundation’s acting president is Joe Stewart, one of more than 1,000 descendants of Isaac Hawkins, a slave who was among those sold in 1838.

Stewart said many Americans understand the wrongs of slavery and segregation, but are divided over approaches to reconciliation and reparations.

We hope what we’ve created here is an offer to join us in a peaceful and loving approach to removing your shame, Stewart said Tuesday. There are a lot of people who want to be part of the change that we hope provided the answer: what should I do?

The foundations plan calls on the Jesuits to raise $ 100 million through their own fundraising network, and the $ 1 billion figure would be reached with support from businesses, foundations and the general public, said Stewart.

Atonement for his past possession of slaves has been a recurring problem in Georgetown. Both the university administration and the student body in Washington, DC, took steps in 2019 to provide financial support for the descendants of those sent to Louisiana.

Three years earlier, the president of the Jesuit conference, Reverend Tim Kesicki, had a first meeting with Stewart to discuss a possible reconciliation project.

Hearing what it was like, that the church that had baptized him had held his ancestors as slaves, it was a life-changing feeling, Kesicki said. You can go away, which we did as a country, or you can adopt it.

This calculation requires organizations and institutions to examine their histories relating to slavery and recognize how their current status is built on that history.

Details of how the funds will be spent remain to be defined. But Stewart said about half of the grant would go to organizations and initiatives seeking to promote racial justice and reconciliation. Some other funds would provide scholarships and other educational aids to the descendants of the 272.

We will have programs in three to five years, said Stewart. But that will never be as important as what we do in the long run, over the next 50 to 100 years.

Were talking about dismantling the continuing legacy of slavery, he said. To get there, you have to bring the whole nation in and face the truth about this story.

Stewart said he and other leaders of the initiative do not view it as a form of reparation, a topic that has created conflict.

Took a positive approach not based on individual allowances, he said. It’s transformative rather than profitable.

Several other religious organizations in the United States have launched similar initiatives in the past two years, including from long-established Protestant churches active during the days of slavery.

The Episcopal Church has been the most active primary denomination, and others, including The United Methodist Church and The Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, are urging congregations to consider similar measures.

The Minnesota Council of Churches cited a host of injustices, from mid-19th century atrocities against Native Americans to police killings of blacks, by launching a truth and reparations initiative last year involving its 25 member denominations. .

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has not adopted the term reparations in its official policies. The word never appears in a 2018 pastoral letter condemning the ugly cancer of racism, although the document does encourage support for programs that help undo the damage caused by racial discrimination.

Shannen Dee Williams, professor of history at Villanova University, is among several black Catholics who have urged the American church to participate in reparations rather than leaving the decisions on such actions to individual Catholic institutions.

I pray that other religious orders of men and women, the American bishops and the Vatican will be encouraged to follow the example of the American Jesuits, she said via email. The Church must officially recognize and apologize for its stories of slavery, segregation and racial exclusion, and institutionalize the teaching of black and Catholic history in all areas of Church life. .

Nkechi Taifa, a human rights lawyer who sits on the African-American National Commission of Reparations, welcomed the Jesuits’ announcement, but called it a partial measure.

No amount of material resources will ever make up for the horror that has been done by ripping people from their families and literally selling them on the river in Louisiana, she said. The damage was multifaceted; the remedy must also be multifaceted.

The Associated Press religious coverage receives support from the Lilly Endowment via The Conversation US. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

