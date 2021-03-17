UK plans’full spectrum’ approach to national cybersecurity





The government will establish a new full spectrum approach to the UK’s national cybersecurity capabilities in an integrated review of security, defense, development and foreign policy to be released later this week.

In what has been described as the biggest review of Britain’s defense capabilities and national security position since the end of the Cold War, the government sets the importance of cybersecurity to national defense. Even internet security for military and home users.

The government said the proposals to be included in the review would dramatically improve Britain’s ability to detect, disrupt and contain enemies while exploiting the digital revolution. Recent attacks on British interests have shown that enemies are also investing in their abilities, so a new approach is needed.

The new cyber strategy will create a tailored cyber ecosystem, leading to greater investment in education, partnerships with the security industry, and better integration across defense and information services, the government argues.

Cyber ​​power is transforming the way we live our lives and fight war, just like the Air Force did 100 years ago. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said we need to build our cyber capabilities so we can see the opportunities we offer while ensuring those who use their powers to attack us and disrupt our way of life.

Our new full spectrum approach to cyber will transform our ability to protect our people, advance the interests of the world, and improve the lives of the British people every day.

Along with the review posting and an upcoming white paper, Johnson has announced a new National Cyber ​​Force (NCF) created in November 2020 as part of a package of 16.5 billion actions this week in northern England in the linkage of a proposed regional cyber corridor.

For the first time, NCF will work on a variety of projects across the security spectrum, including bringing together the workforce of defense and intelligence agencies under the same umbrella and disrupting the ability of terrorist cells to communicate using mobile networks. It drives serious and organized crime, including child sexual abuse, out of cyberspace. New defense system for British military aircraft. It will also work with the 13th Signals, the UK’s new cybersecurity alliance.

The government says this will drive growth and investment in technology, digital and defense sectors outside of London and create new partnerships between governments, local technology companies and universities in the North.

The defense sector currently holds about 35,000 jobs in the northwest of England, including support for 10,000 offshore designs around Barrow in Cumbria and in the aerospace sector around Preston in Lancashire, where Britain is producing fifth-generation F-35 stealth aircraft. There are 12,000 jobs. Intelligence agency GCHQ also has a Manchester base that connects with the city’s burgeoning digital sector.

Francis Gaffney, Mimecast’s Head of Threat Intelligence and Response, supported the government’s proposal. This demonstrates a real desire to take action to limit the risk of cyberattacks at the highest level in the country. This will help the UK maintain good cyber capabilities and regulations that can prevent harm from hostile attacks through satellite, mobile or computer networks, as well as critical national infrastructure (CNI), he said.

Gaffney hoped that the inclusion of cyber at the national policy level would have a positive impact on the overall hygiene of both citizens and citizens, as the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has revealed a lack of interest in cybersecurity practices within UK organizations. business.

