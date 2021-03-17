Must seek eligible talent from the United States, beyond Mexico





3:32 p.m. ET

Eric Gomez, Mexican writer

Chivas president Ricardo Pelaez admitted on Monday that Liga MX club will consider signing eligible talent from the United States and other countries.

The Guadalajara-based team have a long tradition of fielding only Mexican nationals or players with family ties in the country. Pelaez, however, admitted that the club would have to look abroad for eligible players following Sunday’s 3-0 loss to rival Club America in the Clasico Nacional.

“We have to do a better job with our youth team or get players from the United States,” Pelaez said at a press conference on Monday after the loss. “[Players] with Mexican passports or who have Mexican relatives, we have to find them all over the world. “

– ‘Futbol Americas’ on ESPN +: News on USMNT, Liga MX, and more – ESPN + Viewer’s Guide: Bundesliga, Serie A, MLS, FA Cup and more

Despite winning 12 league titles – one less than America – Chivas has only won one crown in the past 14 years.

Sunday’s loss to rivals Mexico City sparked speculation that Pelaez and coach Victor Manuel Vucetich would step down. Instead, Pelaez lamented the fact that Chivas faces a challenge when recruiting talent as his rivals regularly recruit players from other countries.

“It’s a different challenge,” Pelaez noted. “If I was running another team and we needed a player, I would go to South America. We can’t do that here.”

Chivas was beaten by rival Club America in Liga MX Clasico Nacional on Sunday. Alfredo Moya / Jam Media / Getty Images

Chivas fielded a United States-born defender Miguel Ponce on Sunday, who saw red after stepping on Leo Suarez’s ankle. Minutes after defeating a man, Chivas allowed the second and third goals of the match.

Despite his 2020 Guardianes semi-final under Vucetich, Chivas got off to a slow start in 2021. Sunday’s loss brought them back to 13th place and out of the playoff zone.

Pelaez noted that the poor performance this season is not, however, due to the lack of quality players in his squad. He said he expects more from the squad, which has extensive experience at the national team level. Six players from the current roster have been called up for Mexico’s upcoming Olympic qualifying matches.

“I walked around the room and asked how many players had, at one point, played for Mexico at the youth or senior level and 19 raised their hands,” Pelaez said.

