UK full-time and contract white-collar jobs increase since November, and vacancies expected to improve in February





March 15, 2021

According to The Association of Professional Staffing Companies and Cube19’s latest monthly hiring trends snapshot report, the number of professional vacancy in the UK has surged significantly since November.

The report’s year-over-year data shows that the annual rate decline is improving as the UK fights back due to the pandemic.

Permanent vacancies declined 27% year over year, but this is a slight improvement over January, when the annual comparison was -28%. Contract vacancies declined by 8% compared to pre-epidemic figures in February 2020.

The monthly data showed a slightly different picture. After the surge in employment in January, employment for contract and full-time workers fell by 3% and 7%, respectively, in February. However, APSCo says the wider data suggests this is a normal seasonal trend. For example, when comparing February data with November, vacancies increased by 24.6% and 14.6% for contract and permanent vacancies, respectively.

Meanwhile, sales of permanent batches rose 24% from the previous month, returning to pre-Corona 19 sales levels for the first time since the epidemic began. It also suggests an increase in higher value batches, with a 3% increase in contract sales, despite a 4% decrease in batches.

Daily tracking data showed a slight decrease in added roles when comparing the first and last weeks of February. However, the report said this fall is not uncommon and will be expected after the mentioned job increase in January after a quiet Christmas period.

The number of interviews increased slightly in the last week of February compared to the first week, suggesting that this increase will turn into a positive number of batches in March. Looking at placements, APSCos data showed that in the last week of February, permanent placements increased by 34% and decreased by 9% compared to the beginning of the month.

Ann Swain, CEO of APSCo, said: “While the pandemic still dominates the UK and global economy, we expect to see constant fluctuations in vacancies, placements and interviews. However, this latest data suggests that there is steady improvement in the job market. Contract vacancies and placements are showing signs of improvement, and the annual percentage gap for permanent employment is slow to recover, but steady progress is being made. And with the announcement of the Superintendent’s budget to strengthen business support in March and the extension of current employment retention plans, these figures are expected to continue on a positive trajectory in March and beyond.

Joe McGuire, global sales director for cube19, said: Recent data has very positive stories of permanent and contract placements above the February 2020 level. Conversion rates are higher if full-time workers remain somewhat later than the same period. As the lock limit continues to be relaxed, the focus should be on using data and insights to maintain this level of efficiency in order to maximize the benefits of returning to a more normal level.

