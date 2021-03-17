US justice seeks to strengthen the security of judges at home and at work





WASHINGTON (AP) The federal judiciary says it must increase security for judges at home and at work after a deadly shooting at a judges’ home last summer, protests that damaged more than 50 courthouses across the country last year and the Jan.6 attack on the United States Capitol.

All federal judges are offered upgrades, including video surveillance, to outdated home security systems, Oklahoma U.S. District Judge Claire Eagan said Tuesday after a Judicial Conference meeting, the decision-making body of federal courts.

This issue became very real for judges last summer, said Eagan, who heads the executive judiciary committee.

In July, a lawyer appeared at the home of U.S. District Judge Esther Salas, dressed as a FedEx delivery man, and shot and killed her 20-year-old son, Daniel Anderl, and seriously injured her husband, Mark Anderl.

Lawyer Roy Den Hollander, 72, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound the day after the ambush. Den Hollander found Salas’ home address online.

The judiciary is also supporting legislation named after Salas’ son that would make it easier to protect the personal information of judges from the public. It was not passed by the Senate in December, but is expected to be reintroduced this year.

The AP previously reported that when Den Hollander was found dead, he had with him a document containing information on a dozen female judges from across the country, half of whom are Latin, including Salas. Judge Sonia Sotomayor was among the judges followed, Salas said in an interview with CBS News 60 Minutes in February.

Federal judges are also asking Congress for an additional $ 390 million to improve courthouse security. Some of that money would be used to harden the first-floor entrances and windows of courthouses across the country to keep them from being overrun, Eagan said, alluding to the attack on the Capitol.

The request also includes money to deal with growing threats against federal judges, including threats related to pending criminal cases related to the Jan.6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to a summary of requests from money provided by the courts.

In addition, the Judicial Conference is also calling for the addition of 77 district court judges across the country and two seats on the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals in the western United States.

The last full extension of the judiciary dates back to 1990, and there appears to be bipartisan support in Congress for the addition of judge positions.

