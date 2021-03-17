EU initiates Brexit legal action against UK





Brussels has taken legal action against the UK over allegations of breaching Brexit deals on both sides against Northern Ireland, exacerbating relations and widening disputes that could impose tariffs on British goods.

The European Commission initiated a procedure on Monday that would allow Britain to be taken to the European Court of Justice for trade sanctions. Brussels said earlier this month that the UK government’s actions to unilaterally ease the terms of deals for Northern Irish companies were a violation of the Brexit Treaty on both sides.

EU Brexit Commissioner Maros Sefcovic warned British Sir Lord David Frost that Britain is “deliberately violating international legal obligations and good faith obligations.”

He urged the UK to “constrain” the implementation of unilateral measures and urge the work of joint solutions to the problems facing businesses.

The UK plan is “violation of international law” and “a huge problem,” said EU officials. He added that only the EU-UK agreement could give Northern Ireland the necessary confidence in trade.

The UK must stop acting unilaterally and stop breaking the rules it has signed.

Earlier this month, the UK proposed to extend the grace period of the rules, beginning as part of the Northern Irish Protocol designed to block the Irish Islands’ trade borders by applying checks on goods entering Northern Ireland from the UK.

The UK move includes a longer exemption from paperwork attached to food shipments from the UK to Northern Ireland supermarkets.

EU officials with the British approach said, “They are actively telling their stakeholders not to apply international consensus.

The UK insists that Northern Irish companies’ extension of the grace period does not violate promises or international law. British ministers want the dispute to be settled before it reaches court.

No. 10 is dedicated to the Northern Ireland Protocol and said it wants to resolve issues that arose at the border through a joint commission with the EU.

British ministers are now trying to calm the dispute. “These low-key operational measures are precedent and common early in major international treaties,” a spokesman for the UK government said.

The UK also argued that “in some regions the EU seems to need time to implement the details of our agreement.” UK officials say some EU member states have not yet fulfilled their commitment to citizens’ rights to British citizens with respect to access to residence cards and health care services.

Brussels complained that British actions in Northern Ireland would create a hole in the trade borders with the rest of the EU and were taken without agreement or notice. Another concern from the EU is that the UK has not yet provided a “roadmap” to set when it plans to fully strengthen its trade borders.

An EU official said, “The UK should stop acting unilaterally and stop breaking the rules it has signed.” EU officials noted that the real difficulties for businesses were “a direct result of the UK government’s choice”, such as not joining the EU jointly. Veterinary medicine area in food inspection.

The European Commission sent two letters to the UK on Monday. One set the basis for a legal action known as a “political” message stating that obligations under the Brexit Withdrawal Treaty need to be fulfilled, and the other, known as “infringement proceedings”. .

EU officials could pave the way for arbitration proceedings where tariffs may be imposed on British goods if the UK does not comply with any decision, EU officials said.

A letter of infringement proceedings may lead to an ECJ judgment and may result in a lump sum fine for violations.

Brussels’ intention is for the EU and the UK to quickly resume talks to resolve the problem on the spot, but the UK is concerned that the previously decided to act unilaterally will be too slow for joint action, given the imminent April grace period. I have said that it was driven by.

