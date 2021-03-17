Putin approved operations to help Trump against Biden





(AP) – Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized influence operations to aid Donald Trump in the last presidential election in November, according to a declassified intelligence assessment that revealed extensive efforts on the part of the Kremlin and Iran to shape the outcome of the race, but ultimately no evidence that the actor changed votes or otherwise disrupted the voting process.

The report released Tuesday by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence represents the most detailed assessment of the range of foreign threats to the 2020 election. These included Iran’s efforts to undermine confidence in the vote. and hurt Trumps ‘reelection prospects, as well as Moscow operations which used Trumps’ allies to vilify Joe Biden, the eventual winner.

Despite these threats, however, intelligence officials found no indication that a foreign actor attempted to interfere in the 2020 U.S. election by changing any technical aspect of the voting process, including voter registration, the ballot, the compilation of votes or the communication of results.

The report is the latest official assertion of the integrity of the election, even as Trump supporters continue to make false claims of interference, from foreign or domestic actors, and refuse to accept victory from Bidens. Several courts and even Trumps’ own Department of Justice have refuted claims of widespread fraud. The document makes it clear that while Trump has cried foul over the election’s legitimacy, intelligence officials believe Russia relied on its associates to try to tip the election outcome.

The report goes into politically charged assessments of which foreign adversaries supported which candidates in the 2020 presidential election. Trump, whose 2016 election effort benefited from hacking by Russian intelligence agents and a campaign undercover on social media, seized an August intelligence community assessment that China preferred a Biden presidency over Trump’s re-election. And his intelligence director suffered a backlash from some Democrats for a hastily called press conference on Iranian efforts he said were aimed at Trump.

Tuesday’s report, however, says China ultimately did not interfere on both sides and considered, but did not deploy influence operations aimed at affecting the outcome. U.S. officials say they have determined that Beijing values ​​a stable relationship with the United States and did not view either of the two election results as beneficial enough to risk being caught by interference.

Rather, the main threats came from Russia and Iran, albeit with different intentions and through different means, according to intelligence officials.

In Russia’s case, the report says, Russia sought to undermine Bidens’ candidacy because it viewed his presidency at a disadvantage for the Kremlin, although it likely took some steps to prepare for a Democratic administration. as the elections approach.

The report also states that Putin authorized influence operations aimed at denigrating Biden, stimulating Trump, undermining confidence in the election and exacerbating social divisions in the United States.

At the center of this effort was the use of Russian intelligence proxies to whitewash accounts of influence by using media organizations and people close to Trump to push bogus and deceptive smear campaigns against Biden.

Intelligence officials have not identified any Trump allies in this effort, but longtime associate Rudy Giuliani has met with Ukrainian lawmaker Andrii Derkach on several occasions, who released heavily edited tapes of Biden speaking as he ‘he was vice-president of the then Ukrainian president in an attempt to tie him to baseless. Corruption. U.S. officials have said they view Derkach as an active Russian agent, and Tuesday’s report said Putin would have jurisdiction over his activities.

Notably, however, Russia has not been as aggressive as in previous election cycles in trying to hack election infrastructure, and the report states that Russian cyber operations that targeted state and local government networks last year were probably not focused on elections and instead made a broader effort to target US and global entities.

Iran, meanwhile, has waged its own campaign of influence aimed at undermining Trump’s re-election bid, an effort that U.S. officials say was endorsed by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

A highly targeted operation the subject of an October press conference by then-Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe and FBI Director Christopher Wray involved a wave of emails to Democratic voters in Battlefield states that falsely claimed to be part of the far-right Proud Boys group and threatened recipients if they didn’t vote Trump.

Iran’s efforts, which officials say were more aggressive than in previous elections and continued even after the contest ended, were focused on contention in the United States, likely because Tehran believed that that would hurt Trump’s chances of re-election.

Although Iran has sought to exploit vulnerabilities in state election websites and compromised U.S. entities associated with electoral infrastructure as part of a massive targeting effort in multiple sectors around the world, it has failed made no attempt to manipulate the votes or affect the electoral infrastructure.

The 15-page document is a declassified version of a larger election interference report that was provided to Trump on January 7, a day after a riot on the U.S. Capitol that occurred as Congress met. to certify election results.

A separate document released Tuesday by the Justice and Homeland Security ministries came to a similar conclusion on the integrity of the election.

