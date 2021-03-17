This Is Us Recap, Season 5, Episode 10: Got It





Well the Pearsons just had a whole bunch of babies (past and present), and they brought these babies home in one piece, so what’s next? The next hurdle, according to Ive Got This, is providing for your family, both financially and emotionally.

The financial part takes up most of the episode as Toby grapples with a layoff amid a pandemic just as his second child has arrived. The fear and the sense of shame are only exacerbated as he is forced to participate in a sushi feast at Kevin and Madisons’ house and has to spend time trying to put a happy face on people who have not. no idea what this type of stress feels like. Really am surprised that while Kevin welcomes his sister and brother-in-law to his home and shows off the fancy gifts his famous friends sent and praising his miracle nanny, Toby doesn’t make the Hulk there and starts smashing gadgets fancy for baby. But he keeps his anger for the dinner table. As is the tradition of the Pearson family.

Tobys is really ready for an explosion of emotions before this dinner: he interviewed Zoom without a break with no luck (and no pants!) And finally got a nibble on a job that maybe, in a way, allows himself to. feel excited. Still, he makes Kate promise not to say anything about what is going on, but rather to wait until he is sure he has this new job. Of course, then, Kate and Toby arrive, and Toby receives an email informing him that they went with a different candidate.

It certainly doesn’t help that he goes straight from this demoralizing news to sitting outside with Kevin, who pontificates about fatherhood and daddy’s bodies and his big dream of building a Pearson resort in Malibu so that all their children can grow up together. Everything is very branded for Kevin, and you think Toby would know by now, but instead, as Kevin continues this conversation over dinner, he now wants to give Hailey an expensive gift, Toby assumes that all means that Kate actually did. telling Kevin everything because she just can’t help it. He’s 100% wrong and of course he’s emotional, but he’s very dismissive of Kate throughout this story and I would like her to speak a bit on his behalf. Alas, she is mostly silent.

The truth is spreading. Kevins tries to be helpful, including making sure they know he can help until they’re financially back on their feet, they certainly come from a good place, but Tobys is right: it all sounds very patronizing. Tobys fired at this point. When Kate suggests she return to work, especially now that she’s graduated from college, Toby dismisses that as well, saying it doesn’t make sense because, in terms of pay, he has to work anyway and then pay for child care. . Very cool position for him to take when he is unemployed and unable to find a new job. What if Kate wants to work? Again, all very dismissive.

Kevin tries to explain that his money wouldn’t be a gift because he sees them all as one big family and what is his. Again, noble in his thoughts, but coming from Kevin, it smacks of condescension. Tobys screaming at this point to respect his 20 year career, his ability to take care of his family and how they are not in fact a big family Toby and Kate and their children is the Tobys family. He screams that he and Kate have a normal family with struggles and a tight budget and that the Kevin and Madisons family come from an alternate universe with too much money and a nanny who does everything for them. Many blessings for baby Hailey, who starts crying at the perfect time to get Toby to stop and walk out of the room.

Toby is clearly taking it out because he’s scared and embarrassed, and although the argument turns to slurs, he’s not wrong about everything. It’s a difficult conversation about complicated emotions that can ring true for a lot of families and adult siblings. Once he’s calmed down a bit, Toby apologizes to Kevin. They shake hands. They are brothers.

The tension is still pretty palpable, however, and friends, you know heads will roll when Toby learns that Kevin has taken Kate aside to reiterate that her money is her money too, and if she ever needs anything. or at some point, he should come and see her. . He makes her promise to tell her if she needs help. She does. What’s mine will surely come back to wreak havoc on these people, right?

That night, Kate sits down to feed Tobys’ damaged ego a bit, then informs her husband that she has been offered a job at Baby Jacks Music School and that she takes it. That’s it, and they’ll find out the rest. Good for Kate, who has lived her whole life with the men around her thinking that she can’t take care of herself or the other people in her life, when, especially recently, she has proven that it just wasn’t.

Meanwhile, in Philadelphia, Beth tries to prove to her judging mother Carol, that she has everything under control when it comes to her family and her home. Carol has been staying there since Beth and Randall went to New Orleans and took a while to leave. Stress weighs on Beth. What about Randall? Well, he’s set up a little place for himself and his new basil plant, Isaac (welcome to the family, buddy!), On the back porch to deal with the mother-daughter tension in the house. .

The centerpiece of this story is a fancy dinner that Beth has to impress Carol, who casually announces that she has once again delayed her coming home. Like the sushi dinner, this one turns into a lot of screaming. Tess is angry with Beth for having existed, most of the time, but also more specifically for not making her friend correct for Alex’s other pronouns. In turn, Beth gets angry when she learns that Tess confided in Carol about her new relationship but not about her own mother. Tess leaves. At the other end of the table, Dejas gets angry because she learns that not only are ex-Maliks and Janelles ‘mother Jennifer looking to get back into their daughters’ lives, but also that Malik is gone. see Randall for advice and that Malik and Randall have kept this a secret. by Deja. So she storms off. Next, Beth trusts Carol for her judgment and how she wishes she would get home so the Beths family can be as chaotic and messy as they need to be instead of faking it for them. And then Carol leaves the table too.

Annie remains a beacon in this family.

Beth realizes that she has been tough and therefore goes to apologize to her mother. Carol recognizes that she can be judged on some things but not on the chaos and noise and drama. This is why she was so hesitant to leave: her house is too quiet; his life, too lonely. She is jealous of this big, lively family that Beth has built. Beth realizes that it’s time for the child to provide for the emotional needs of the parent, so Beth visits Randall on her lonely porch and gives him a whole cooler of beer: her mother has been moving in a while. It should be fun!

I saved the best scene from this episode for last. Can we talk about Randall and Deja? I can’t stop thinking about this conversation. Randall finds Deja sulking on her porch, this is her place too, she informs him and explains why she is upset. Obviously, the thought of the ex-Maliks coming back into her life scares her. They have a child together. That’s a lot to deal with for this 15-year-old. But she’s also angry with Randall.

Malik is trying to decide whether to let the mother of her child come back into their lives, and Randall, while acknowledging that every situation is different, has first hand experience of what not knowing your birth mother can do to a person. . So Deja is happy that Randall and Malik bonded, but she’s supposed to come first in Randalls life. She explains that this is the first person she had completely [her] corner in his entire life. She calls it her first day. But with that, it was as if Randall put Malik first, rather than thinking about how this situation would affect him, his daughter. She is hurt. Randall assures him that he is first and always the Deja team. All this conversation on the porch gives a glimpse of the future Randall and Deja being as close as they are here very special. The Randall-Deja relationship continues to be one of the best on this show.

Just as Kevin comes to the idea that, for now, his family is just him and Madison and the twinks, there’s a knock on the door. Uncle Nicky has arrived for a surprise visit!

There’s also a Jack and Rebecca as a new parent story: Here, Jack goes to dinner with Lundy’s superiors to prove he can be more than a foreman so he can get a desk job and earn. more money. He ends up paying for the expensive dinner, and Rebecca decides that Shell takes care of the family’s finances from now on. And that’s how it went for the rest of their marriage. In the present, Kate realizes it, thanks her mom for all she’s done for them, and that’s when she felt like taking charge with the financial situation. of his own family.

There must be more for Jack to do than that. There is so much going on there with his family. Maybe now that Nickys is back, get into some interesting stuff? Am I too optimistic?

I really can’t believe I’m typing this, but seriously, bring back the weird Madison.

So wait, are we never gonna mention this whole thing where Kevin pulled a guy out of a burning car, dropped him off at the hospital, then slipped his way into a plane without ID? No further discussion, clarification or follow-up? Still no update on the consequences of leaving the set on Kevins’ career, although it may be fully applicable to the story of this episode? Alright, cool.

