Uber Offers Minimum Wages, Pensions and Vacation Benefits to UK Drivers





LONDON Uber is offering UK drivers a minimum wage, pension and vacation pay as per a recent court ruling.

LONDON Uber is offering UK drivers a minimum wage, pension and vacation pay as per a recent court ruling.

The announcement of the Ryde Haling giant came out last Tuesday after losing the appeal after years of court battles in the British Supreme Court last month. Court decisions have a greater impact on the country’s performance economy.

Uber said it will immediately expand its benefits to more than 70,000 drivers in the UK. After accepting the travel request and cost, the driver will receive a minimum wage of £8.72 now ($12.12) and will still be able to earn income. more.

Drivers will also receive vacation pay equal to about 12% of their income paid every two weeks. And they will be enrolled in a pension plan that both them and the company will pay.

This is an important day for British drivers. “Jamie Heywood, Uber’s general manager of Northeast Europe, said in a filing with the SEC. He said drivers would still be able to work flexibly. Uber is just a part of the larger private employment industry, so we can keep it We hope that all other operators will join us in improving the quality of work for these important workers, an integral part of our.

Drivers who filed the case welcomed the news, but said it was not enough.

Uber arrived a day late with this offer and literally a dollar was short, James Farrar and Yaseen Aslam of the App Drivers And Couriers Union said in a statement. They said the change was halted following a Supreme Court ruling that drivers would have to calculate their salary from when they log on to the app until they log off. And he said that the company could not decide for himself the cost criteria for calculating the minimum wage, which should be based on a collective agreement.

Farrar and Aslam took their case to the employment tribunal, where the driver is not an independent contractor, but must be designated as a designated worker. It means that working conditions are more unusual than employees under British law, but still have some benefits. Uber lost two appeals before the Supreme Court ruling.

Providing more benefits to drivers is likely to increase the cost of San Francisco-based Uber, who was already struggling to monetize and faced regulatory issues in London where authorities were trying to revoke their licenses. However, it said it was not adjusting its earnings outlook this year.

The move in the UK contrasts with the results of the November voting proposal in California. Voters have passed an initiative to exempt drivers from classifying drivers as employees rather than contractors in app-based vehicle calling and food delivery services.

___

Visit https://apnews.com/apf-technology for the full range of AP technologies.

___

Follow Kelvin Chan at www.twitter.com/chanman.

Kelvin Chan, Associated Press







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos