Exclusive: Honda temporarily cuts production at all factories in the United States and Canada





WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Honda Motor Co said on Tuesday evening that supply chain problems would force production to shutdown at the majority of U.S. and Canadian auto plants for a week.

FILE PHOTO: The Honda logo on its Modulo model is pictured in its showroom at its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan February 19, 2019. REUTERS / Kim Kyung-hoon

The Japanese automaker added that the issue would lead to production cuts next week at all US and Canadian factories, citing the impact of COVID-19, congestion at various ports, shortage of microchips and severe winter weather over the course. the last few weeks.

In a way, all of our auto plants in the United States and Canada will be affected, Honda said.

Some US and Canadian factories are expected to experience smaller production cuts next week, but a Honda spokesperson added that the timing and length of production adjustments could change.

The company declined to specify the volume of vehicles affected, but said purchasing and production teams were working to limit the impact of the situation.

The company added when production is suspended, Honda workers will continue to have the option of working at affected factories. Honda workers were told of the production cuts on Monday.

Sam Fiorani, vice president of global vehicle forecasting at AutoForecast Solutions, said Honda typically produces around 30,000 vehicles per week in the United States and Canada.

Production issues hit Honda plants in Ontario, Ohio, Alabama and Indiana. Honda said its operations in Mexico had not announced any production cuts.

The chip shortage, which has plagued most of the world’s automakers, stems from a confluence of factors such as automakers, which shut down factories for two months during the COVID-19 pandemic last year, are competing with the sprawling consumer electronics industry for chip supply.

General Motors Co has cut output at many factories and warned it could cut as much as $ 2 billion in profits this year.

GM’s U.S. rival Ford Motor Co has previously said the shortage could hurt 2021’s earnings by up to $ 2.5 billion and said it had cut production on its flagship F-150 pickup .

Reporting by David Shepardson and Ben Klayman; Edited by Shri Navaratnam and Christopher Cushing

