Japanese exports fall as China and US demand weaken





TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese exports fell much faster than expected in February as shipments to the United States and China weakened, a cause for concern for the world’s third-largest economy as it tries to support growth.

FILE PHOTO: A worker works in a container area at a port in Tokyo, Japan, March 16, 2016. REUTERS / Toru Hanai

The outlook for a U.S. recovery may, however, allay concerns about the outlook for the Japanese economy, which is slowing in the current quarter due to new COVID brakes that have hit service sector activity.

Ministry of Finance data released Wednesday showed Japanese exports fell 4.5% year-over-year in February, affected by lower auto shipments to the United States.

Japanese export growth likely weakened this quarter, but the uptrend remains intact, said Masaki Kuwahara, senior economist at Nomura Securities.

The Chinese economy will resume recovery once the rise in infections moderates, and vaccine deployments and huge stimulus measures will boost the US economy, which should help accelerate Japanese exports. and the economy in general in April-June.

It was the first decline in three months, following a 6.4% gain in January. It was also much larger than a 0.8% drop expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

By region, exports to China grew 3.4% year-on-year through February, led by chipmaking equipment, non-ferrous metals and plastics, slowing sharply from a gain of 37 , 5% the previous month partly due to the Lunar New Year holidays which fell in February. .

Shipments to the United States, another key export market for Japanese products, fell 14.0% year-over-year in February, led by autos, aircraft parts and engines, after a decline of 4.8% the previous month and a fourth consecutive month of decline.

Exports to Asia, which account for more than half of Japan’s overall shipments, fell 0.8% on the year to February, while those to the European Union fell 3.3%, according to the data.

The trade data comes on the eve of the Bank of Japan’s two-day policy review, during which it could phase out a numerical target for its purchases of risky assets, highlighting the growing cost of prolonged easing under the revival of Governor Haruhiko Kurodas.

It also follows the Reuters Tankan poll which found Japanese manufacturers were more optimistic about a gradual recovery, although concerns about the impact of COVID persist.

Imports rose 11.8% year-on-year through February, roughly matching the median estimate, following a 9.5% drop the previous month and a trade surplus of $ 217.4 billion. yen ($ 2 billion).

Imports marked the first annual gain in 22 months as a result of a recovery in domestic demand, inventory replenishment and higher crude oil and resource prices.

(1 USD = 109,0300 yen)

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Edited by Sam Holmes

