UK’s first hydrogen transport hub launched with 3 million government investment





Home to the UK’s first hydrogen transport hub pop-up trial, Tees Valley launches The Transport Hub by powering transport and moving 3 million invested goods through local stores, supermarkets, and transport that benefit from state-of-the-art hydrogen technology. You can invest in that. By building a greener environment, up to 5,000 new jobs can be created.

The first hydrogen transport hub in the UK is one step closer to reality with an official master plan and 3 million government funding.

The first transportation hub to be built in Tease Valley will focus on research, testing and testing in all modes of transportation as it brings together key figures from government, industry and academia to rebuild green from the epidemic.

This hub could be fully operational by 2025, creating up to 5,000 new jobs in the Northeast region in the long run as we continue to raise the level of our economy.

By creating an actual hydrogen transport pilot, the establishment of the hub will also help us understand the role hydrogen plays in meeting the net zero ambitions of 2050, which will affect future investment decisions and key export opportunities.

Transportation Minister Grant Shapps said:

By harnessing the power of hydrogen technology, we have the opportunity to bring long-term prosperity across the country.

This hub will position the UK as the global leader in hydrogen technology, paving the way for usability in all modes of transport and moving us towards a net zero goal.

In the pop-up exam, you can see stores, supermarkets, online retailers, warehouse operators, and shipping companies using hydrogen-powered transport to move goods and perform final deliveries.

You can also see local transport operators working with the Transportation Research and Development (R&D) sector to provide emission-free hydrogen passenger services, such as on-demand local buses or pollution-free garbage vehicles.

The Department of Transportation Master Plan establishes a vision for the hub and a blueprint of the infrastructure required to deliver that vision. Facilities within the hub also include an R&D campus for knowledge generation and sharing. This will enable the hydrogen transport hub to act as a living laboratory to understand the role of hydrogen as part of the energy conversion in the transport sector.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said:

Make no mistake in offshore wind manufacturing, carbon capture utilization and storage and hydrogen. Teesside, Darlington and Hartlepool are at the forefront of driving the UK’s clean energy ambitions.

Our region already produces more than 50% of UK hydrogen, so it was no wonder that the government established the UK’s first hydrogen transport hub in Teesside to drive technology development and enable our region to reach its full potential. As we build green again.

Teesside has been a world leader in steel manufacturing and engineering for generations. Now we are leading the world in the industry of the future and creating clean, quality and good jobs in the process.

