North Korea may soon test new intercontinental missile, US general testifies





North Korea may begin flight testing an improved intercontinental ballistic missile soon, the North American command chief said on Tuesday.

The North Korean regime has also indicated that it is no longer bound by the unilateral moratorium on nuclear testing and ICBM announced in 2018, suggesting that Kim Jong Un may start flight testing an improved ICBM design in the near future, Air Force General Glen VanHerck said. the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Three years ago, North Korea promised a unilateral freeze on ICBM and nuclear weapons testing.

A Defense official told NBC News that the United States is aware of the increase in vehicle activity in a location with a history of missile launches. The official stressed that there was no indication of an imminent launch. The United States continues to monitor the situation.

In an article published on March 12 by 38 North, a website offering analysis on North Korea, commercial satellite images show new activity at the country’s Uranium Enrichment Plant (UEP) complex. The images show smoke or vapor coming from a building as well as the spread of a yellowish substance in front of the factory. Drying of grain around the complex is common during harvest season, but at this time of year it is unclear what the activity is, according to the website.

At a Pentagon briefing later, VanHerck told reporters that North Korea presented a new missile during a parade in October, demonstrating that the regime may have three intercontinental missiles that could threaten states- United.

In the public parade that we saw on October 10, we saw additional capabilities, an additional missile. Now there are up to three missiles that we think could hit our homeland, the general said.

VanHerck said he was convinced the US military could defend itself against any attack and could deter the regime from launching an attack.

We still maintain our ability to defend our homeland, he said, referring to a missile defense system and a new radar system being tested.

Citing a combination of ground interceptors, ballistic missiles and nuclear weapons, the general said: I think we have a good posture for deterrence.

The Biden administration last month sought to initiate talks with North Korea but received no response to its overtures, the White House said on Monday.

North Korean state media earlier reported that the North Korean leader’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, had warned the United States about ongoing joint military exercises with South Korea.

“If he wants to sleep in peace for [the] coming four years, he had better refrain from causing a stench in his first stage, ”Kim said in a statement released by the official KCNA news agency.

