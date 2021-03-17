Applies only to passengers who have received P&O-immunizations for resumption of British cruises this summer Travel and leisure





Cruise operator P&O will resume their domestic vacation this summer, but only for UK residents who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

After the fleet has been moored for more than a year, P&O is dipping their toes in the water by offering passengers short voyages on two ships around the British coastline. Coronavirus restrictions mean that there is a typical onboard dining and entertainment program, but vessels do not call at any port.

Two vessels, Britannia and Iona, depart from Southampton between late June and September and sail across the UK for 3 to 7 nights.

The first British voyage on June 27 refers to the first British voyage to depart from Southampton in 16 months by one of the P&O vessels.

The cruise line, owned by the Carnival Group, said all passengers must receive a second dose of an approved coronavirus vaccine at least seven days before departure.

Passengers are required to provide proof of vaccination and the date of administration prior to boarding. Anyone who does not provide evidence will not be allowed to board the ship.

The company has not yet confirmed what evidence it will accept as evidence of vaccination.

Cruise operators said they would step up sanitary measures on board, ensure adequate social distancing, and wear masks in certain areas of the ship, and crew members would pre-isolate and undergo regular inspections on board.

Due to the pandemic, most international cruise ships were halted in early 2020 with multiple coronavirus outbreaks on several cruise ships. P&O repeatedly stopped sailing during 2020, and in May, owner Carnival cut hundreds of jobs in the UK.

P&O Cruises said it was the first time to travel across the UK, combined with the progress of the UK’s vaccination program and ongoing uncertainty about travel abroad.

We want our guests to enjoy this summer vacation. Paul Ludlow, president of P&O Cruises, said that after last year’s stresses and challenges, everyone definitely deserves to be treated.

While uncertainty about our vacation abroad this summer still remains, we are excited to offer our guests the best escape from the UK.

The company insisted that unreliable British summers shouldn’t cause problems, and promised to refer to the weather forecast before each cruise and take the boat in a warm, sunny place.

