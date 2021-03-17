China, U.S. Look Ready for Frigid Alaskan Summit





Last week, competing statements from both sides highlighted the divide: “This is not a strategic dialogue,” Blinken said of the meeting before the House Foreign Affairs Committee. from the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Zhao Lijian, quickly contradicted it: China, invited by the United States, will have a high-level strategic dialogue with the American side in the coming days.

This is not the only point of tension. A US official said the Chinese have expressed displeasure at the possibility of having to undergo coronavirus tests before meeting their counterparts, a recommended guideline for travelers visiting Alaska. As of Tuesday evening, delegations weren’t supposed to share a meal together in Anchorage, which would normally be part of those diplomatic meetings. Everything on the schedule is strictly commercial, the US official said.

But these details are the least of the differences between countries. The Biden administration has upheld the determination that China is committing genocide against Uyghur Muslims, has maintained tariffs imposed under former President Donald Trumps punishing trade war, and will not make concessions to Beijing in return for more action on climate change, Blinken told Congress last week. .

China, meanwhile, continues its military build-up in the South China Sea, confronting Australia over trade and threatening another US ally, Taiwan, according to US officials. Microsoft has also attributed a recent cyberattack on its Exchange mail service to Chinese state-sponsored hackers. U.S. officials expect all of these topics, as well as the Chinese crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong, to be discussed at the summit, a senior administration official said on Tuesday.

The exact format of the rally is still being negotiated, a US official said, but the tentative plan is to hold three 3-hour sessions over two days. There will likely be a maximum of 10 participants on each side, the official added a relatively small footprint, although it is not clear whether the sparse approach is due to the strained nature of the US-China relationship, concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic, or both. .

The Biden administration sees the meeting as an opportunity to address Beijing from a position of strength, Sullivan told reporters last week. The timing is also very deliberate: there were plans to immediately follow the meetings between US officials and key Indo-Pacific democratic partners and allies, including Australia, India, Japan and South Korea. .

Current and former U.S. officials have said the diplomatic choreography sends a message to China that the United States views its network of alliances as a key advantage in its competition with Beijing. The choice of Anchorage was also strategic: The United States wanted the first American-Chinese meeting of the Biden administration to be held on American soil and on American terms, the senior administration official said.

Biden’s team focused on setting up and getting the right sequence of engagement with China, said Danny Russel, who served as Assistant Secretary of State for East Asia and Pacific Affairs under the former President Barack Obama. Obviously, the fact that they are holding this meeting in the wake of the Alliance consultations in Tokyo and Seoul is no accident.

But it’s not just about the choreography, the senior administration official said. Sequencing is part of the equation, but we are also working to strengthen our hand, the official said, adding that the overall goal was to improve our influence and the quality of life in the region significantly. The official stressed that the Anchorage meeting was truly exceptional.

This is not the resumption of a particular dialogue mechanism or the start of a dialogue process, the official said, and there will be no joint statement after the meeting.

Circumstances were different the last time Yang, China’s top diplomat, met with the US secretary of state. When Mike Pompeo met Yang in Hawaii last June, there was no public demonstration of coordination with the allies, no formal announcement of these talks in advance, or public back-and-forth between the United States and China on the expectations of this meeting. The State Department later released a reading from the session, the brevity of which indicated it had not gone well.

Chinese leaders have made it clear that Beijing hopes to restore normal bilateral relations with Washington. Foreign Ministry spokesman Lijian said the two sides should respect and treat each other as equals, enhance mutual understanding through dialogue, manage and dissolve disputes, and bring Sino-US relations back to normal. the right path.

Chinese state media, however, have been less diplomatic, criticizing the United States for exploiting the Indo-Pacific allies as a bulwark against China.

What Washington sees as a real threat is China’s growing economic development and accompanying global growth, read an editorial from the Global Times, a branch of the People’s Daily newspaper of the Chinese Communist Party. Sadly, the United States can hardly solve this problem by hearing more heartwarming words from its allies.

Republican critics of the new administration and its engagement with China will also be following the meeting closely, especially those like Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) Who have expressed concern about potential concessions to Beijing in return for it. increased cooperation on climate change, which is a key priority for the Biden administration.

An exchange during Blinkens congressional testimony last week highlighted the tension: Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.) Asked the Secretary of State if he was considering concessions to the Chinese Communist Party on to the Paris Climate Agreement or whatever. we might need to know.

No, replied Blinken.

