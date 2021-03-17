AstraZeneca Vaccine Blood Clot Problems: Is the United States Affected?





The vaccine is currently under investigation for blood clots, but it is not believed to be the cause and is not distributed in the United States.

Media around the world are reporting that the distribution of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines is halted in several countries due to blood clots. It may be alarming to read, but it doesn’t actually mean that the vaccine causes blood clots and doesn’t change anything in the United States.

THE QUESTION

Have several countries stopped the distribution of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine? Does it cause blood clots? How does this affect me?

WHY WE CHECK

When a country stops distributing a vaccine, especially a vaccine as prestigious as one used to fight COVID-19, it will attract a lot of attention. Some people may be confused and anxious about vaccine safety after being bombarded with reports and social media posts regarding the AZ vaccine.

THE ANSWER

Several countries have temporarily halted the distribution of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine until claims of potential side effects from blood clotting are investigated. There have been approximately 30 cases reported out of nearly 5 million doses administered of AstraZeneca vaccines.

The European Medicines Agency said it will conclude its investigation on Thursday and determine whether further action needs to be taken. Although the EMA has been optimistic so far, we cannot conclusively determine whether the AZ vaccine contributes to blood clots until this investigation is completed.

While the AZ vaccine is in clinical trials in the United States for approval, it is currently not approved for use in the United States.The vaccine in question here is not one of three vaccines currently distributed to United States

WHAT WE FOUND

A March 11 press release from the EMA acknowledged that the Danish health authority and the health services of several other European Union member states had suspended the distribution of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

The Danish health authority issued its press release earlier today. He said his break from the vaccination campaign would be 14 days and was based on a precautionary principle.

The reason she suspended the campaign was due to reports of serious cases of blood clots in people vaccinated with AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine, which prompted the EMA and other organizations to launch an investigation into the vaccine. He added that at this point it is too early to conclude whether there is a link between the vaccine and the blood clots.

Much of the statement from the Danish health authorities points out that the break is in abundance with caution so that the agency can do its due diligence. He said he reacts quickly and quickly if there is any indication of possible risks associated with the vaccine and that there is strong evidence that the vaccine is both safe and effective.

In the March 11 EMA press release, he said that there is currently no indication that the vaccination caused these conditions, which are not listed as side effects of this vaccine.

The reason for these optimistic positions is that the EMA claims that the number of blood clots reported in those vaccinated is not greater than the number seen in the general population. He said there were 30 of these serious blood clot events after nearly 5 million Europeans were vaccinated.

The most recent EMA press release on the matter, dated March 15, essentially informed people that the investigation was ongoing and that a conclusion would be drawn on Thursday. This press release included in bold, while its investigation is ongoing, the EMA currently remains of the view that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine in preventing COVID-19, with its associated risk of hospitalization and death, outweigh the risks of side effects.

Additionally, the EMA has told people who have received the vaccine and have concerns to contact an appropriate healthcare professional.

The World Health Organization has said in its last two updates that it is working with the EMA on its investigation and reiterated many of the positions the EMA has included in its press releases. WHO added that vaccination against COVID-19 will not reduce deaths from other causes. Deaths from other causes will continue to occur, including after vaccination, but unrelated to cause and effect.

Regardless of the results, it does not currently affect Americans. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirms that the three vaccines currently in distribution in the United States are the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, none of which are under investigation for similar problems. The AZ vaccine is one of two vaccines currently being tested for approval in the United States, but has not yet been approved for distribution.

LOWER LINE

The distribution of AstraZeneca vaccines was halted by several countries as it was investigated for serious side effects from blood clotting.

Investigative bodies found that the vaccinated population did not suffer from blood clots at a higher rate than the general population. While the investigation is ongoing, they continue to argue that the benefits of COVID-19 vaccination outweigh the risks of side effects.

However, this vaccine is not distributed in the United States outside of clinical trials. It is not expected to affect the distribution of the vaccine in the United States

