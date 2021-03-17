British lawmakers need to revise modern slavery laws to protect Chinese Uighurs World news





According to a report from the House of Representatives, the British government should step up measures to tackle modern slavery, including more penalties for forcing businesses to stop Uyghur forced labor from being used in the supply chain.

The report of a serious blow by the Enterprise Selection Committee was fueled by international concerns over the treatment of ethnic minorities in Xinjiang, China. Government policy and modern slave laws are not suitable for the purpose of resolving this serious situation, and the government is slowing down the change.

In the investigation preceding the report, lawmakers heard evidence that leading companies in the fields of fashion, retail, media and technology were involved in forced labor by Xinjiang Uyghurs.

Wealden’s Conservative Party Member Nusrat Ghani, who led the Commission’s investigation of forced labor in UK company supply chains, said: It is deep concern that companies selling to millions of UK customers cannot guarantee that their supply chains are free from forced labor. is.

It is very disappointing that the government is needed and lacking the urgency and willingness to take strong, overdue measures amid growing evidence of abuse. Amid strong evidence of abuse, it is regrettable the absence of significant new government measures in Xinjiang and elsewhere in China to ban British companies from benefiting from Uyghur forced labor.

The government introduced the Modern Slavery Act in 2015. It doesn’t force companies to go one step further to address the slavery problem, encouraging them to increase their knowledge of how products are made. In theory, the company could make a statement that it is doing nothing at all to prevent slavery from its suppliers and fulfilling its legal obligations.

Modern slavery laws are outdated and toothless, and we do not admit that companies should be exempt from conducting basic due diligence to ensure that their supply chain is completely transparent and free from forced labor and slavery.

For example, online fashion group Boohoo investigated the fact that they only have minimal data about their suppliers.

A spokesman for Boohoo acknowledged and welcomed the commission’s appointment of Sir Brian Leveson as a retired judge to oversee supply chain checks, and the House of Representatives urged to follow the initiative of other companies in setting up an independent investigation into the policy. I did. The company will release details of its UK supply chain next week, and said it has extensively improved its supply chain practices since the release of a strong independent report by Alison Levitt QC in September.

Lawmakers encourage governments to evaluate targeted sanctions options for Chinese and international companies involved in human rights violations. The report also calls on those who do not comply with modern slavery reporting rules to impose fines to reduce the risk in the supply chain. Other proposed penalties include disqualification of directors from companies found to have benefited from slave labor.

The report also suggested that the government create a list of companies that clearly demonstrated measures to prevent suppliers from using slave labor in Xinjiang and a blacklist of those who could not provide such evidence or provide procurement information. Both lists said they should be updated every 6 months.

