Will US troops withdraw from Afghanistan on May 1?

Lawmakers are hearing testimonies that the country is still plagued by corruption, illegal narcotics and insecurity.

WASHINGTON America’s longest war may soon end.

The United States is now down to 2,500 military personnel and 18,000 civilian contractors in Afghanistan. Whether they will actually leave in 46 days – May 1, 2021 – as part of a peace deal struck 13 months ago by former President Donald Trump remains an open question.

Current President Joe Biden, who as a candidate has said he wants to end America’s “eternal wars”, has not said conclusively. Members of the House Oversight Committee heard on Tuesday how the conditions are there right now.

The report was not encouraging.

“Taliban attacks and assassinations have increased since the signing of the US-Taliban agreement last February,” said John Sopko, Special Inspector General for the Reconstruction of Afghanistan. “The Afghan security forces are a long way from achieving self-sufficiency.”

Lawmakers on both sides have expressed frustration.

“I’ll be the first to admit that just packing our bags and leaving is dangerous,” said Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-Wisconsin). “This type of withdrawal will create a vacuum for terrorists and potentially delay social and government gains.”

Representative Stephen Lynch (D-Massachusetts) added: “Levels of violence in Afghanistan remain unacceptably high and the enduring presence of Al-Qaida, Islamic State and other terrorist organizations threatens to overtake already fragile negotiations . “

Since the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, the US military presence in Afghanistan has cost taxpayers an estimated $ 1 trillion, and US forces have suffered more than 2,300 deaths and more than 20,000 injuries.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said no final decisions have yet been made on the US military’s next steps in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Secretary of State Antony Blinken presented a revised peace plan with an interim Afghan-Taliban power-sharing formula and a proposal to involve key countries in the region.

