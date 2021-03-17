UK University Urges Johnson to Stop Cutting Research Funds | Research funding





British universities urgently called on Boris Johnson to intervene and stop the threat of the Treasury’s steep research funding cuts, resulting in the loss of one billion sectors and thousands of jobs at stake.

In a letter to Johnson, Professor Julia Buckingham, president of the U.K. University (UUK) representing the university leader, said in a letter to Johnson that he is increasingly surprised by reports that the Treasury has not provided funding to support the UK’s Horizon Europe, the European Union. Union Fund Program for Research and Innovation.

The UK continued to participate in Horizon Europe as part of a trade agreement with the EU, but now university leaders are not willing to pay for participation and instead want the government to fund the existing research budget. Participation fees were previously part of the UK EU dues.

Maintaining this position would lead to effective cuts in excess of 1 billion, such as reducing more than 18,000 full-time academic research positions and undermining the UK’s attractiveness as a destination for talented researchers and private and foreign investment, Buckingham said.

These cuts, in my opinion, will represent a significant strategic fallacy that undermines the capacity of British science and research in a way that could fundamentally weaken the system in the long run.

Tim Bradshaw, chief executive of the Russell Group of research-intensive universities, said: This decline will not only seriously damage UK science and research, but will also hamper the government’s ambitions for a rapid and innovative recovery.

University leaders wanted Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to announce new funds to the budget, but instead there was still silence from the Treasury and other parts of the government avoided when demanding funding promises.

According to a report inside Whitehall, the implementation of the Treasury plan will leave the business, energy and industrial strategy departments required to meet the cost of participating in Horizon Europe in the existing science budget. Previously, the UK was a net beneficiary of the program and received more research funding than was paid within UK universities.

UUK’s concern is that the UK research and innovation agency, which manages 9 billion government science funds, sent the university to the university earlier this month after the government decided to cut its international aid budget from 0.7%. It occurs after announcing that it has been cut to 25 billion. 0.5% of gross national income.

Bradshaw said international cuts have damaged years of work on scientific diplomacy linking development projects and research around the world.

Taken together, these cuts have endangered our worldwide reputation as a science powerhouse. We urge the government to provide urgent clarity on its plans to fund Horizon Europe and the UK’s commitment to key research and innovation investments, Bradshaw said.

Cuts in overseas development support research already leave a deficit on commitments to existing projects. Universities say they need to cut projects, cut staff, and withdraw from important international partnerships in areas such as infectious diseases and climate change before the project is complete.

