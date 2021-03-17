COVID infections in the United States are “more widespread” than previously thought?





A study evaluating asymptomatic adults for COVID-19 would add 16 million more to the total number of SARS-CoV-2 infections in the United States, at least until September 2020.

Investigators assessed 61,910 adults who reported feeling good when they applied for life insurance. A total of 4,094, or 6.6%, had a positive serum or plasma test for SARS-CoV-2 infection.

The discovery “would double the number of people infected with COVID-19 compared to the number of clinically diagnosed cases,” senior author Robert L. Stout, PhD, scientific director of the Clinical Reference Laboratory, Inc at Lenexa, told Medscape, Kansas. Medical News.

“In September, the scope of the pandemic was about double the number of reported cases,” Stout added. “It’s not like measles, where it’s easily identifiable. Quite simply, for the asymptomatic patient, they think everything is fine and continue to go about their normal activities. Some practice the recommended CDC guidelines in public places, while others do not.

The research letter was published online on March 16, 2021 in the JAMA Network Open.

After investigators assessed the national convenience sample in September 2020, they extrapolated to the number of U.S. adults, based on census data.

Comparison of Gender, Age and State by State

The cross-sectional study included age, sex, residence status, and antibody status. The average age of those participating in the study was 39 years old. Of the 4,094 positive cases, 54% were males.

The seroprevalence rate was slightly higher in women, 6.9%, compared to 6.4% in men.

The lowest SARS-CoV-2 seroprevalence rate was 2.8% in asymptomatic people over 70 years of age. In contrast, the youngest cohort up to age 30 had the highest rate, at 9.8%.

“Seroprevalence rates varied considerably from state to state,” noted Stout and his co-author Steven Rigatti, MD, of MassMutual.

The highest SARS-CoV-2 seroprevalence rate in September 2020 was 14.4% in New York, followed by 12% in Louisiana and 10% in Nevada. The states with the lowest rates included Oregon with 1.5%, Maine with 0.6%, and Alaska with 0%.

Implications and skepticism

“Our estimate involved more than twice as many infections as cases reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” the researchers note, “suggesting a more widespread pandemic.”

Potential limitations of the study include self-reporting of health status, all people reported feeling well, and evaluation of blood tests for clinical evaluation against a random sample of the general population. .

“Overall, it’s difficult to interpret the results because the study sample was a convenience sample of people applying for life insurance,” Neeraj Sood, PhD, told Medscape Medical News when he was asked to comment.

Dr Neeraj Sood

The numbers could even be higher. “People who apply for life insurance tend to be more educated, wealthier, and possibly more risk averse. Thus, the results of this study do not generalize to the general population and likely represent a lower limit of true seroprevalence in the general population, ”said Sood, director of the COVID Initiative at the University of Southern California Schaeffer Center in Los Angeles.

Sood was the lead author of a JAMA research letter published in May 2020 assessing the seroprevalence of SARS-CoV-2 in adults in Los Angeles County.

JAMA Netw Open. Published online March 16, 2021. Full text

The Lenexa, Kansas Clinical Reference Laboratory (CRL) funded this study. Stout is an employee and Rigatti has received consulting fees from CRL. Sood did not disclose any relevant financial relationship.

