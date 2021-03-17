United States Online Grocery Market Analysis and Forecast to 2027





DUBLIN, March 16, 2021 / PRNewswire / – The United States Online Grocery Market, By Segments (Pantry Basics, Ingredients, Beverages, Personal Care, Fresh Food, Meat, Fish, Deli, Food for Opportunities), Business Analysis and Forecast. ”The report was added to the offering of ResearchAndMarkets.com.

The US online grocery market is expected to reach US $ 152.3 billion by the end of 2026. The main reasons for this growth are nationwide lockdowns due to COVID-19. However, there are other reasons driving this market as well, such as rising disposable income, increasing customer preference for a hassle-free shopping experience, and people’s growing inclination for convenience.

Amazon dominates the online grocery market in the United States by offering two services: Amazon Prime Now and AmazonFresh. The Prime Customer Benefits Program has been a key sales driver in the grocery industry. On the contrary, Walmart wins customers for its online grocery segment by regularly capitalizing on its existing physical footprint and proximity to its customer base. In recent years, the rate of online shopping has more than doubled.

How COVID-19 is helping the online grocery industry in the United States

As the coronavirus spread, storage of groceries and supplies was in full swing across the United States. For this reason, online grocery sales are benefiting from an even greater increase in the COVID-19 pandemic. The coronavirus outbreak has encouraged shoppers to shop for food and essentials online in greater numbers and more frequently. Get the full analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the online grocery industry in the United States in our report.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the United States online grocery industry.

Business analysis

Walmart Inc Amazon.Com, Inc The Kroger Co Costco Wholesale Corporation Albertsons Cos. Inc HE Butt Grocery Co.

Main topics covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research methodology

3. Executive summary

4. Market dynamics 4.1 Growth drivers 4.2 Challenges

5. United States Online Grocery Market 5.1 Overview of Total Grocery Market 5.2 United States Grocery Retail Market Overview by Channels (Offline and Online ) 5.3 Online grocery market

6. Market Share Analysis 6.1 By Segment Share 6.2 By Gender (2019) Part6.3 By Generation (2019) Part6.4 By Company Share

7. Segment – US Online Grocery Market 7.1 Basic Pantry Items 7.2 Specialty Ingredients 7.3 Beverages 7.4 Personal Care 7.5 Fresh Food 7.6 Meat, Fish , delicatessen 7.7 Food for special occasions

8 Company Analysis 8.1 Walmart Inc. 8.2 Amazon.Com, Inc. 8.3 The Kroger Co 8.4 Costco Wholesale Corporation 8.5 Albertsons Cos. Inc. 8.6 HE Butt Grocery Co.

