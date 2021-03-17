US Foodservice Market To Grow By USD 157.03 Billion In 2021-2025 | 2.50% year-over-year growth in 2021 | Technavio





Foodservice market in the United States: increased consumption of snacks and delicacies to drive growth

Food consumption habits and preferences have undergone a noticeable change as many consumers replace their usual meals with on-the-go snacks and light meals. Fast-paced lifestyles often force consumers to skip meals and eat food on the go. Likewise, the consumption of baked goods, such as donuts, bread, rolls, pies and other similar breakfast items, has jumped in the United States. The nutritional level of these products can be boosted by using different types of bread, such as whole wheat or multigrain, and healthy ingredients. A large percentage of consumers prefer premium, prepared snacks and are willing to try new and different flavors. As a result, the demand for snacking in cafes and bars has increased dramatically in the United States.

According to Technavio, the increasing demand for allergen-free meals will positively impact the market and contribute significantly to its growth during the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant market trends and drivers that will influence the market growth over 2021-2025.

Foodservice Market in the United States: Growing Demand for Allergen-Free Meals.

There is a significant increase in catering establishments in the United States. Because of this factor, restaurants are coming up with new menus to meet people’s special dietary needs, such as gluten-free and other allergen-free menus. It is also observed that people with allergies to gluten tend to visit these restaurants repeatedly and become loyal customers. In addition, most of the time, gluten-free foods are carefully prepared in hygienic kitchens to avoid cross-contamination. The demand for gluten-free restaurants and restaurants is increasing from different consumption districts, especially from those with celiac disease. Thus, allergen-free meals will fuel the catering market in United States during the forecast period.

“Consumption of bakery products and the steady growth in demand for higher quality food varieties will further drive market growth over the forecast period,” said a senior analyst at Technavio.

Foodservice market in the United States: major suppliers

Chick-fil-A Inc. Doctors Associates LLC Dunkin Brands Group Inc. McDonald Corp. Restaurant Brands International Inc.

United States Foodservice Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the United States catering market by type (fast food, restaurant, cafes and bars, delivery and take-out, and others) and catering system (conventional, centralized, ready-to-eat). ’employment and assembly).

The US region dominated the US foodservice market in 2021, followed by respectively. During the forecast period, the US region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as changing lifestyles of consumers.

