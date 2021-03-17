At the level-money flows into Britain’s technological expansion, but London still occupies the Lions.





Gerard Grech, CEO of Tech Nation

Technology country

Despite the epidemic, the UK’s innovative economy has attracted record VC investments in 2020. However, as the new report admits, as the sector looks into the next decade, there are some real problems with the opportunity.

The annual Technology National Report, published this week, provides a snapshot of the rapidly maturing technology ecosystem while generating more real-world success stories, especially in terms of investments.

According to the study, venture capitalists invested $11.5 billion in UK technology over the year 2020, with most of the funds being allocated to high-value, late-stage investments. In fact, the top 10 fundraising companies accounted for about 20% of the total, with $3.1 billion.

Meanwhile, the London Stock Exchange’s IPO value reached $3.1 billion, twice that of 2018. Manchester e-commerce company The Hut Group was responsible for most of this cap, with a market capitalization of over 5 billion and raising 1.9 billion.

Investor’s Promise

The fact that Tech Nation, an organization that supports the growth of the UK tech sector, has chosen to highlight IPOs and mega deals, says something about the evolution of the ecosystem. Gerard Grech, CEO of Tech Nation, said that large investments represent investor dedication and trust.

There is no dominant sector. While Revolut, a fintech poster eye, secured the most VC funding (580 million), Green Power Company, Octopus Energy, Insurance Technology Division, Ki and Transportation Innovator Arrival were not far behind. Other companies on the list include Infobip, an enterprise software provider, and Graphcore, a processor company. “The diversity is amazing,” says Grech.

In the era of hedging, it can be argued that investors (at least some) have chosen to focus on already proven mega deals and business. However, as Grech pointed out, the confidence in this kind of deal arose because British entrepreneurs and those who support them did better to effectively expand the company. “Many policies, thoughts, and insights were included here,” he says.

Better balance

Nevertheless, there are some challenges in the industry, and interestingly, the report mentions the capabilities the technology industry can provide to the UK government raising its agenda as a major issue.

For those who are not interested in British politics and domestic economic policy, the commitment to raising the level of the economy (to readjust the regional prosperity pot, which now leans disproportionately towards London and southeast) is a key plan. Government policy. The promise of leveling up has been central since the last elections since the first vote for the Conservative Party by Brexit voters in northern England, a significant number of the working class. Conservative leaders, who have expanded the party’s electoral base through Brexit, have pledged actions to create a more egalitarian economy.

It is not clear what the new economic settlement will look like if the situation persists, but the Tech Nation report is the view that the technology industry should play a role in creating a better economic balance between regions.

However, technology may be problematic in this regard, and as the report pointed out, the largest share of VC investments flows into London. Not only that, but the gap is widening. In 2018, 73% of venture capital funds were spent as capital, and in 2020 this figure has increased to 88%. This suggests that a potentially serious gap is occurring. Tech clusters have emerged across the UK, some of which have produced unicorns. Nevertheless, the money flows to London. Therefore, this report calls for more targeted regional investments.

In the long run, Grech is optimistic that the tech industry will help reshape the region-based economy and the epidemic could be a catalyst. In the past, CEOs did their best to hire local people, he says. This has brought tech talent to London and other hubs. But now you have the opportunity to create a decentralized business where your employees work in their respective regions. There are opportunities for employment across the UK, Grech says.

He also points to the rise of Manchesters Hut Group as evidence that investors are looking for opportunities in the UK and Northern Ireland. This should be encouraged.

Loss of control

Increasing investment from abroad creates a challenge in itself. A previous report by Tech Nation reports that many of the late investors are from the US and Asia. More precisely, 65% of the rounds of financing between $100 million and $250 million and 76% of the $250 million plus bracket included funding from non-European sources. From one point of view, this is a good thing because it shows an international interest in UK technology. The downside is that UK investors may miss out on the benefits of this sector. More importantly, there are national security concerns about the loss of control and ownership of key technologies. Grech wants more UK institutions like pension funds to invest in scale up.

Finally, one major challenge is the lack of R&D expenditures required for businesses to stay ahead of gaming in new hot areas such as deep tech and net zero. The government has pledged to increase its investment in research to 22 billion annually by 2024 as part of its R&D roadmap. The government’s promise is very positive, says Grech. Nevertheless, the UK is lagging behind in terms of international comparisons, and even single companies like Amazon and Alphabet spend more than the UK national figure of 30 billion on their own R&D.

The latest Tech Nation report is probably optimistic. However, there are some real problems that need to be addressed.

