Global stocks overtake Fed take on US economic outlook – WAVY.com





by: YURI KAGEYAMA, Associated Press

Posted: March 17, 2021 / 02:59 AM EDT / Updated: March 17, 2021/05: 11 AM EDT

A woman walks past a bank’s electronic board showing the Hong Kong Stock Index on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Asian stocks were mixed on Wednesday as global markets cautiously awaited the latest comments of the US central bank on how it perceives the economic image. (AP Photo / Vincent Yu)

TOKYO (AP) Global stocks mostly fell on Wednesday as global markets cautiously awaited the US central bank’s latest assessment of the economy.

The French CAC 40 slipped 0.1% early in the session to 6,048.72, while the German DAX gained nearly 0.1% to 14,568.97. The UK FTSE 100 fell 0.4% to 6,779.67. US stocks are unlikely to change much with Dow futures at 32,727. S&P 500 futures were 0.1% lower at 3,951.12.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 benchmark fell less than 0.1% to close at 29,914.33. The South Korean Kospi slipped 0.6% to 3,047.50. The Australian S & P / ASX 200 fell 0.5% to 6,795.20. The Hong Kong Hang Seng was little changed, advancing less than 0.1% to 29,034.12, while the Shanghai Composite was also little changed, but down less than 0.1% to 3,445.55.

Investors are awaiting the Federal Reserve’s economic and interest rate projections, due later today. Economists expect Fed Chairman Jerome Powell to try to convince nervous financial markets that the central bank can continue to provide support without triggering inflation.

These concerns have recently pushed bond yields higher, undermining demand to buy stocks.

The Fed meeting has the potential to allay or exacerbate some of the recent concerns in the markets about surging bond yields, said Jingyi Pan, senior market strategist at IG in Singapore.

Jeffrey Halley, senior Asia-Pacific market analyst at OANDA, said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s comments on China during his visit to Japan and South Korea also dampened regional sentiments.

The comments suggest that relations between the two superpowers remain as troubled as ever and do not bode well for tomorrow and Friday’s meeting between senior officials of the two countries. This fact adds to the gloomy mood on mainland China, Halley said.

Blinken, after he and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with their Japanese counterparts on Tuesday, denounced China, saying: “We will push back if necessary, when China resorts to coercion or aggression to get his way.

Investors weighed in on new economic data on Tuesday that showed Americans slashed spending last month, partly due to bad weather in large areas of the country that kept shoppers away from stores, and partly because of the exhaustion of stimulus payments for December and January.

Seasonally adjusted retail sales fell 3% in February from the previous month, the US Department of Commerce said. February’s drop followed the surge in sales in January, with people spending $ 600 on stimulus checks sent out late last year.

Investors are betting big that this economic malaise will dissipate as spring rolls around and more Americans get vaccinated against the coronavirus. Additionally, President Joe Biden’s administration began sending stimulus checks of $ 1,400 to individuals last weekend.

In energy trading, benchmark US crude rose 10 cents to $ 64.90 a barrel in e-commerce on the New York Mercantile Exchange. He lost 59 cents to $ 64.80 on Tuesday. Brent, the international standard, gained 54 cents to $ 68.44 a barrel.

In currency trading, the US dollar rose from 108.99 yen to 109.13 Japanese yen. The euro cost $ 1.1895, compared to $ 1.1903.

