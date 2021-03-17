China: Despite human rights issues, the UK cannot’dispose of’ the country for trade links, business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said. Political news





The UK “must not wipe out all countries” when it comes to trade, despite concerns about human rights violations, business minister Kwasi Kwarteng told Sky News.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been accused of being “innocent” in relations with Britain and China and is under pressure from Conservative party lawmakers.

This was described by China as a “systematic challenge” after the government published an extensive review of its foreign, defense and security policies, but said the UK would pursue a “deeper trade relationship” with China.

Kwasi Kwarteng, following Congressman’s criticism of the’naiveness’ of British-Chinese relations, said China and “there are serious problems”, but the British “represented in order to treat people fairly and to comply with human rights standards.”

Latest: https://t.co/uMyXmC92n0 pic.twitter.com/mWxcnwsWYo

— Sky News (@SkyNews) March 17, 2021

While lawmakers have raised concerns about China’s actions against Uighurs in Hong Kong and Xinjiang, the prime minister has warned of a “new Cold War against China.”

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Dominique Rab told officials that even if the UK does not meet European standards for human rights, the UK should enter into a trade agreement with the country.

In leaked audio from a question-and-answer session with a Foreign Office employee posted on the HuffPost website, Raab said: “I think we should trade freely around the world.

“If we limit ourselves to countries with human rights standards at the ECHR level, we won’t do much trade deals with future growth markets.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs claimed that the remarks were misrepresented and shared more of Raab’s opinion.

The foreign minister added, “There will be moments and we can think of actions that will cross the line and make the country pale.”

“But fundamentally, I have great conviction in trying to make a positive impact, even if it’s an intervening effect, and I want a revised approach to give you the feeling that it’s backed up by actions, not just words.”

Kwarteng, who was quizzed about Raab’s reported remarks, told Sky News that the foreign minister was “right”.

“We have to do business with countries, but at the same time we have to be a very strong advocate when we think nations abuse minorities, use torture and don’t share our values,” he said.

“But what we can’t do is get rid of the whole country and refuse to participate by telling them how to run their own country.”

Kwarteng was also under pressure for why an integrated review of security, defense, development and foreign policy differentiated Britain’s ongoing relationship with China and Russia.

He replied, “The Chinese ambassador has been very strong to the Chinese government for their actions.”

“We have said this is not remotely tolerated and we are trying to form an alliance with an international cause to make this representation to the Chinese government.

“We are very firm about it.

“At the same time, we are attracting Chinese investment. If you go to a city like Sheffield, you will see a lot of Chinese investment coming in this country.

“But you have to distinguish real governments from investors, private citizens, and those we do business with.”

Subscribe to All Out Politics Podcasts on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Spreaker

The Labor Party claimed that Rav’s leaked remarks revealed “a shameful truth” of the government’s trade policy.

And Amnesty International in the UK said the remarks “will calm the spine of human rights activists fighting around the world.”

A spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, “We regret that this audio was deliberately and selectively cut to distort the foreign minister’s remarks.

“As he made the full answer clear, Britain always advocates and advocates for human rights.

“In his full response, in an internal meeting he highlighted the case of the UK applying Magnitsky sanctions and raising issues with the UN regardless of trade interests, which is a responsible, targeted and carefully coordinated approach to bilateral relations. I emphasized that it is the way.”







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos