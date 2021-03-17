US punishes 24 Chinese officials on the eve of first talks under Biden





SEOUL The United States on Wednesday sanctioned 24 Chinese officials for undermining Hong Kong’s democratic freedoms, acting days before the first scheduled meeting of senior Chinese and American diplomats since President Biden took office.

In diplomatic terms, the timing of the action was sharp and clearly intentional, continuing a rocky start in relations between the Biden administration and China after four tumultuous years under President Donald J. Trump.

The State Department said it would impose financial sanctions on a range of officials, including a 25-member Communist Party Politburo, Wang Chen, over a matter that Beijing has repeatedly called internal politics. Previous sanctions imposed by the Trump administration had prevented the same officials from traveling to the United States and froze their assets in the country.

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, visiting Japan and South Korea, said the move follows China’s latest efforts to erode Hong Kong’s autonomy by rewriting the territory’s election laws in Beijing and forcing the changes to its flexible legislature controlled by the Communist Party.

The move further undermines the high degree of autonomy promised to the people of Hong Kong and deprives Hong Kong people of a voice in their own governance, Blinken said in a statement issued at noon in Asia, referring to the electoral overhaul.

He added that Britain had declared the electoral changes a violation of the agreement that returned sovereignty of the former British colony to the Chinese in 1997. Mr Blinken and other administration officials said sought to emphasize how China’s recent behavior on several issues concerns not only the United States but other countries as well.

At the start of a meeting with South Korea’s foreign minister on Wednesday, Blinken mentioned China in the same breath as Myanmar, North Korea and other countries where he said governments in power threatened democracy and stability.

China uses coercion and aggression to systematically erode autonomy in Hong Kong, undermine democracy in Taiwan, abuse human rights in Xinjiang and Tibet, and assert maritime claims in the South China Sea that violate international law, Blinken told Foreign Minister Chung Eui. -you.

Mr Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III began their joint visit to Tokyo, where they strongly berated China for what they called destabilizing actions, including efforts to threaten Japan. on the uninhabited islands of Senkaku.

Separately, one of Mr. Bidens’ senior advisers for Asia, Kurt M. Campbell, told the Sydney Morning Herald that there would be no improvement in relations between the United States and the United States. China as long as Beijing does not give in in its undeclared war of economic coercion against Australia.

Such remarks have comforted traditional American allies and stoked anger in China, which has repeatedly called on the United States to abandon a confrontational approach. Mr. Bidens’ national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Mr. Blinken are scheduled to meet with China’s top diplomats Yang Jiechi and Wang Yi in Alaska starting Thursday.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday that the latest round of sanctions in Hong Kong had fully exposed the grim intentions of the United States to interfere in China’s internal affairs.

Earlier in the week, he accused the United States of a zero-sum mindset that was doomed to end up in the dustbin of history.

Those who wear colored lenses can easily lose sight of the right direction, and those steeped in the Cold War mentality will harm others and themselves, Zhao said Monday.

The United States has already imposed sanctions on Chinese officials under the Hong Kong Autonomy Act, which was approved by Congress and enacted by Mr. Trump last year. Among other things, it authorizes the State Department to prevent designated officials from using American financial institutions.

Wang Chen, a party veteran who led the legislative changes passed last week, is the most senior Chinese official targeted to date. The Trump administration previously imposed the sanctions on Hong Kong CEO Carrie Lam, the police chief and the justice secretary.

The ultimate impact on Chinese behavior has so far been minimal, but the latest designations dramatically increase the number of officials targeted.

In total, the latest US sanctions would affect 14 vice-chairmen of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, which recently concluded its annual meeting in Beijing, and officials from the National Security Division of the Hong Kong Police Force, Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office. and the Office for the Safeguarding of National Security.

They are not required to act at any given time by law, said Julian G. Ku, professor of law at the Maurice A. Deane School of Law at Hofstra University in New York. They chose to drop that right before the meeting in Alaska. So this is one more message that Biden’s team is not going to worry about offending China in public.

Hong Kong’s overseas opposition supporters said the sanctions showed the Biden administrations’ willingness to confront China. Samuel Chu, chief executive of the Washington-based Hong Kong Democracy Council, said in a statement that it was a timely and clear rebuke to the wrongdoing of the Communist Party and the Hong Kong government.

In Hong Kong, the pro-democracy camp has remained silent on its movements. Dozens of its most prominent members are in custody and charged with subversion for electoral organization last year, which authorities said violated the new national security law. The law itself makes it illegal to call for foreign sanctions, which means that any positive comments in support of the move risk criminal liability.

Steven Lee Myers and Lara Jakes reported from Seoul and Austin Ramzy from Hong Kong. Claire Fu contributed to the research.

