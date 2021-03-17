Secretary Says Britain’s Public Investigation of Covid Will Be Premature | Corona virus





A high-ranking minister has rejected a request for a public investigation of the UK government dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, which makes the death toll per capita in the world’s worst.

Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, who appeared on Sky News, was not drawn to the schedule of conducting the investigation, as the number of coronavirus deaths in the UK increased to nearly 126,000.

Ministers came out with many influential figures telling the Guardians that they supported public investigations, saying that the investigation should begin in the summer with Sir Curse Lake, the chief of officials at David Cameron. According to a poll for Guardians, 47% said they objected to investigations that had legal authority to force people to present evidence under oath, and only 18% said they objected.

Courteng argued that economic resumption was a top priority, saying it was too early to start an investigation into why the government has not yet disclosed an investigation date, even after the Prime Minister’s pledge in July.

The business secretary said: Personally, what we have to do is go through the roadmap and reopen the economy. And once the economy resumes, I’m sure if we get over the worst epidemic and are still with us we can discuss and therell has plenty of room to investigate.

However, it seems premature to start investigating when the epidemic is still around us.

Given the success of the vaccine launch and its progress through the government roadmap, when pressing whether an investigation could take place after the summer, Kwarteng hesitated to promise on the schedule, convinced that there will be a desire for investigation after the unlock. Of the economy.

We have to wait for this process. I got the roadmap. We need to go through that process, resume the economy, see what Covid’s medium-term impact is, and look at the employment situation, Kwarteng said.

And I’m sure therell has enough space and appetite for a full scrutiny of what happened.

Ministers’ comments reflect Downing Street’s position. A prime minister’s spokesman added that Tuesday is not the right time to devote a huge amount of time to a formal investigation, adding that there will be a good time for future analysis.

In response to Kwartengs’ comments, Labor Secretary Bill Esterson asked if the minister wanted to evade responsibility for the government’s shortcomings in the coronavirus strategy.

Estherson tweeted: Kwasi Kwarteng said now is not the time to investigate the government’s pandemic treatment. Doesn’t he want to learn from what’s wrong so that we can improve our response to the rest of the crisis? Or does he want to avoid accusations of the government’s failure?

