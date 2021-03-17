Shooting in Atlanta: Asian women among eight killed in 3 American spas | News on the coronavirus pandemic





At least eight people, including six Asian women, were killed in shootings at three different spas in the US state of Georgia on Tuesday, with a 21-year-old white man in custody on suspicion of organizing the three attacks, said the police.

The shootings have come with many Asian Americans already on edge over a recent spike in hate crimes against the community and sparked immediate fears that Asian-run businesses have been deliberately isolated.

Four of the victims were killed at the Youngs Asian Massage near Acworth, a suburb of Georgia’s capital Atlanta, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Law enforcement officials leave a massage parlor where one person was shot and killed on March 16, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. [Elijah Nouvelage/AFP]

Captain Jay Baker of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office told the newspaper that the victims were two Asian women, a white woman and a white man, while a Hispanic man was injured.

The Atlanta Police Department separately confirmed that four women were found dead at two commercial establishments in northeast Atlanta, identified as the Gold Massage Spa and Aroma Therapy Spa.

Police told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the four Atlanta victims were Asian women.

Baker did not say whether investigators suspected Asian Americans were specifically targeted.

Nothing will be excluded, he said. Are conducting a homicide, a multiple homicide investigation. So wherever the evidence takes us, this is where investigators will go.

Authorities have identified Robert Aaron Long as a suspect in all three shootings.

This document reservation photo released by the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office on March 16, 2021 shows shooting suspect Robert Aaron Long, 21. [Crisp County Sheriffs Office Handout/AFP]Based on surveillance footage of the filming scenes, Atlanta Police spokesman Sergeant John Chafee told AFP news agency: It is highly likely that our suspect is the same as Cherokee Countys, who is in custody.

We are working closely with them to confirm with certainty that our cases are related, he added.

Long was taken into custody after a brief chase about 240 kilometers (150 miles) from Atlanta, according to a Georgia Department of Security statement on Facebook.

Describing the scene in northeast Atlanta, the city police department said: Upon arrival, officers located three women who had died inside the scene from apparent gunshot wounds.

At the scene, police were told of shots fired from across the street, where they found a fourth female victim.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation assisted in the investigation, a spokesperson told AFP.

Marginalized minorities

South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that its diplomats in Atlanta had confirmed by police that four of the deceased victims were women of Korean descent.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is in South Korea to meet with Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong, referred to the killings in an opening statement.

We are horrified by this violence that has no place in America or elsewhere, he said, noting that four of the women are believed to be of Korean descent.

The shootings come as reports of attacks on Asian Americans, mostly seniors, have increased in recent months during the COVID-19 pandemic, activists say, speaking of the Chinese virus by the elder. President Donald Trump and others.

Our whole family is praying for the victims of these horrific acts of violence, Governor Brian Kemp said on Twitter Tuesday evening.

The New York Police Department’s counterterrorism bureau said it was monitoring shootings of Asian Americans in Georgia and deploying agents to our large Asian communities across the city out of caution, while adding that there was no known connection to the city.

A police officer stands outside a massage parlor where three people were shot on March 16, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. [Elijah Nouvelage/AFP]While racial motivation may be difficult to establish, a study by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at CSU San Bernardino found that reported anti-Asian hate crimes nearly tripled from 49 to 122 cases a year. last in 16 major US cities, including New York. and Los Angeles even as hate crimes overall fell 7%.

Georgia has nearly 500,000 Asian residents, or just over 4% of its population, according to the Asian American Advocacy Fund.

The Democratic Party of Georgia called the shooting on Tuesday horrific.

As details continue to emerge, this attack unfortunately follows the unacceptable pattern of violence against Asian Americans that has exploded throughout this pandemic, said Congresswoman Nikema Williams, who is also the president of the United Nations. state party.

Today’s tragic murders in #Atlanta reaffirm the need for us to step up and protect ALL marginalized minorities in the Americas from racism, tweeted Ben Crump, a lawyer known to have represented several high profile black victims. police brutality in the United States in recent years.

In an address to the nation last Thursday, President Joe Biden strongly condemned what he called vicious hate crimes against Asian Americans who have been attacked, harassed, blamed and scapegoated.

It’s wrong. Its anti-American. And it has to stop, he said.

