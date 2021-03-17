5G spectrum auction raises just 1.3 billion for UK government





The UK’s latest spectrum auction fell short of analyst predictions, and debt-heavy mobile phone operators raised £13.6 billion in the Treasury as they avoided a bidding war to strengthen their national 5G network.

The auction results released on Wednesday by media and communications regulator Ofcom are slightly above the £11bn reserve price, which is just a fraction of the £22.5 billion raised in a century-changing UK 3G auction. The mobile industry was in a growth phase.

It raised £1.35 billion in 5G sales before 2018, but some analysts predicted that this auction could raise more than £2.5 billion.

Karen Egan, analyst at Enders Analysis, said: That’s about half of what you expected. “

For four UK mobile phone operators, this sale will provide significant capacity to expand their 5G networks.

Spectrum is an important resource in the mobile phone industry as it determines the speed and capacity of a carrier’s wireless network. Historically, low-band frequencies have been more powerful for mobile phone service, but higher bands can be used for 5G. In other words, the network had to expand its spectrum holding range.

The recent auction was originally scheduled to take place last year, but was delayed due to the epidemic. The government’s move to eradicate mobile “not a branch” in rural areas also had to change the auction process.

The auction eventually went smoothly. This is because a representative of one company called it a “sweet alignment” between what is required and what is proposed to fill the spectral locations of each network.

The need to show fiscal discipline caused by a tense balance sheet has reduced the temptation of a strong network to participate in auctions by raising prices or buying spectrum to harm competitors as in the past.

BT, which owns EE and Telefónica’s O2, made the biggest spend in 5G sales in recent years, as the two companies spent about £450 million to increase their spectrum position. The group acquired spectrum in the low 700 MHz band and the high 3.6-3.8 GHz frequency, which was previously used to broadcast television signals.

The two companies, the UK’s largest mobile network, suffered the most losses at auctions. 5G sales are the first of a series of hurdles for BT executives over the next few months. The stock rose 4% to 149p as investment in the new spectrum proved cheaper than some analysts were concerned.

Meanwhile, O2 is in the final stages of merging with Virgin Media to create a strong contender for BT in the era of 5G and fiber broadband, which means missing potentially significant spectrum may be inadequate.

Three, owned by CK Hutchison, already has the largest spectrum holdings for 5G services after acquiring an asset owned by a sister company in 2017. In the 5G era, companies looking to expand their appeal in the mass market have spent £280 million. It is necessary to increase the strength of the network by strengthening the low-band position.

Conversely, Vodafone only bought at higher frequencies and spent £176m. The stock rose 1% to 136.25p.

Ofcom said the auction would help strengthen UK coverage. “This is an important step forward in providing better mobile services wherever people live, work and travel,” said Philip Marnick, Ofcom’s Director of Spectrum.

